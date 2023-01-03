Chainlink and Filecoin May Not Catch Up to Big Eyes Coin's Utility Provision and Charity Donations

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI/ATK): With Chainlink (LINK) and Filecoin (FIL) already on the crypto stage, certain functional tokens are surfacing in the crypto industry in a bid to correct centralization and reduce the spam of rug-pull projects. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is coming in with full force with its offering of community, exclusivity, and formidability.

Despite releasing its whitepaper only a couple of months ago, it has recorded an impressive amount of support from potential users that will ensure the increased growth of the network once it launches. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) plans to be a well-rounded project that provides utility but also donates to charities to support ocean conservation and preservation.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Changing Meme Coin's Stereotypical Narratives

Meme coins often have to go the extra mile to prove their worth and importance in the crypto industry. This is due to the popular stereotype that meme coins have no utility. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) plans to create a positive representation for the meme coin community. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is established on the Ethereum network to facilitate efficiency and security.

Crypto analysts are convinced that the value of the BIG token will reach USD 1 after it debuts officially. Due to the ongoing bear market, individuals are looking for new tokens with low risks and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is at the top of this list due to all the buzz it has generated so far. Its success rate has attracted the attention of Coinsniper, a top-tier cryptocurrency regulator. This is good news for the Big Eyes project as this will increase its credibility.

The network plans to bring the combined benefits of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to its users. Also, users will have an added advantage as they will be able to learn about these concepts on the platform, broadening their knowledge and making informed decisions about purchases. The presence of this platform is a game changer for the meme coin community due to its increased utility.



Chainlink (LINK): Providing Accurate Information Streams for Smart Contracts

Chainlink is a blockchain abstraction layer that allows a universal connection between smart contracts. With Chainlink's cryptocurrency, LINK, blockchains can easily and securely interact with payment methods and external data feeds. This interaction, therefore, provides the necessary information necessary to make smart contracts the dominant form of digital agreement. This process further strengthens the influence of smart contracts.



Chainlink is an open-source community that houses node operators, security auditors, smart contracts developers, and data providers. Chainlink is recognized as a reputable platform used by blockchains to source information from the outside world. Although Chainlink (LINK) doesn't have a native blockchain, it interacts with multiple blockchains at once to provide them with accurate and recent information streams. These pieces of information can include scores from a football game, price feeds, and supply chain management data.

Filecoin (FIL): An Effective Alternative to Traditional Data Service Providers

Filecoin is a decentralized Peer-to-Peer (P2P) network that provides file storage. The Filecoin (FIL) token provides an economic incentive to ensure the credibility of the file storage. This implies that individuals are rewarded for imputing accurate information on the network. Filecoin was established on the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) which is a decentralized file-sharing network.

Filecoin plans to be a more functional alternative to Google Drive and Amazon Web Services. In contrast to these data storage providers, it provides a publicly verifiable storage product that does not require a single entity. Filecoin validates and verifies its data with Proof-of-Replication (PoRep) and Proof-of-Spacetime (PoSt).

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

For bonus tokens use code BIGsave325

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

