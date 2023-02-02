Chairman of Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd. awarded with Indian Achiever's Award 2023 by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Meghraj Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd. was honoured with the Indian Achiever's Award 2023. Indian Achievers Award is a prominent Indian National Award that honours individuals who have given their dedication and effort to serve the country in various domains. The award was presented by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and highways on 25th January, Wednesday in recognition of his contribution to India's Rural Banking Services.

Appreciating the work and contribution of Meghraj Jain, the Union Minister, Gadkari expressed, ''People like Meghraj Jain have a huge contribution in increasing the GDP of India by providing support in India's rural and urban development. Not only this but Meghraj Jain is also known for his charity and working towards the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of the society." On which Jain added, "I dedicate this award to everyone in my team who has consistently contributed their efforts and supported this company for so long. Since the start, my metric of success is the Rural Development of India and I am looking forward to the enhancement of the NBFC Sector. Being acknowledged for the hard effort we put into our projects and being a part of this event has been an honour. We hope to strengthen our nation's economy and contribute towards its growth."



Nitin Gadkari (Minister for Road Transport and highways, Govt of India), attended the event as the Chief Guest. The chairman and vice chairman of the eminent jury, Justice K.G. Balakrishnan (Former Chief Justice of India & Former Chairman NHRC India) & Hon'ble Justice Gyan Sudha Misra (Former Judge Supreme Court of India) respectively were present along with Adv Nandan Jha (Chairman of Interactive Forum of Indian Economy), and Shyam Jaju (Former National Vice President of BJP) and other Jury members including Former IAS & IFS officers and veteran journalists.

MCFL, an ND-NSI-NBFC, is focused on extending credit support to Small Businesses, Micro, Small and Med size SMEs, and Retail and Gold loans primarily focused to support income generation activities. MCFL is serving its customer via Phygital Model and using technology and data as enablers which helps it to take more informed and timely discussions. Given the target market in place, the company is offering collateral-free loans (unsecured), mortgages (LAP), Gold loan (incl. Door to Door) and Personal Loans which can be customized and suits the requirement of our customers. The company is also focused to increase its non-lending products suit incl. insurance, MF, Co-lending products, money transfer, forex, travel and HR services to cater to the needs of small businesses and SME segments. The company's aim is to become a leading and trusted name in the space in which it operates with a focus on technology and innovation.

