Chalet Hotels signs five deals with Marriott International

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Chalet Hotels Ltd has entered into five new agreements to extend its collaboration with Marriott International Inc.

Under the agreement, Chalet will build hotels and extend contracts across brands such as W, Westin and Marriott Executive Apartments in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The Westin Hyderabad Hitec City, an upcoming 170 keys property, is expected to be commissioned next year. The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace (427 keys) is a new contract continuing with the existing brand.

W Mumbai Powai Lake is an upcoming 150 keys property in Powai Mumbai which is expected to be ready in 2023. The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake (600 keys) is a new contract with brand conversion for Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre and Hotel.

Lakeside Chalet in Mumbai with Marriott Executive Apartments (173 keys) is a new contract continuing with the existing brand.

This, one of the largest ever deals signed in luxury and upper-upscale hotel tier in India, leverages historical synergies between Chalet and Marriott International, according to an official statement.

"The 1,500-plus keys come at a time when the demand and supply arbitrage is favourable for the industry, providing exciting growth opportunities for both companies," it said.

Sanjay Sethi, Managing Director and CEO of Chalet Hotels, said the collaboration bolsters the company's offerings in demand-dense markets with significant upsurge in grade-A office supply and absorption.

Chalet Hotels is an owner, developer and asset manager of high-end hotels in key metro cities. Its hotels are branded with globally-recognised hospitality brands and are in the luxury, upper-upscale and upscale hotel segments.

(ANI)