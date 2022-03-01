Chandigarh gynecologist unveils book on women's health and reverse ageing - 'Aesthetic and Regenerative Gynecology'

Chandigarh [India], March 1 (ANI/PNN): Renowned Gynecologist, IVF, High-Risk Pregnancy, Aesthetic and Regenerative Gynecology specialist Dr Preeti Jindal edited book, 'Aesthetic and Regenerative Gynecology' was unveiled here, by Dr Preeti Jindal who is the Chief Editor of the treatise.

The book is a one of a kind and path-breaking initiative in the medical world and demystifies the concept of 'Reverse Ageing'. The book talks about women's health and the science that has the power of not just maintaining youthfulness despite ageing, but also 'defying death' itself. The book also talks about involuntary urinary leakage in women and how it can be treated in a painless way with non-surgical intervention.

Dr Preeti Jindal, said: "The book 'Aesthetic and Regenerative Gynecology' is a must-read for the medical fraternity and those who are interested in knowing more about what 'regenerative' health is and how it reverses ageing. The book is a testament to the fact that reverse ageing is no longer a theoretical concept but is gradually becoming a reality."

According to Dr Jindal, as humans age, they lose vital collagen and elastin cells and the skin starts sagging thereby giving them an aged look. However, science is proving that one can reverse ageing. Now there exist many body stimulation modalities like ultrasound and laser treatments which act not just the top layer of skin but go down deeper and raise temperature and massage cells, which in turn improves blood supply. The collagen and elastin levels also go up with these interventions.

"These are all scientific methods and also non-surgical. Old cells are removed, debris and toxins too are done away with and extra fat burns out and one starts getting younger. This is the basic system on which reverse ageing therapies work," concluded Dr Jindal.



The book published by 'Springer Nature' a prestigious International publisher of academic books has 4 well-researched chapters by Dr Preeti Jindal and many subject specialists from different countries. It has 33 chapters spread over 373 pages by 12 international authors who are experts in their fields. They are from India, UK, Italy, Chile, US and Israel. Dr Narendra Malhotra and Dr Shashi Joshi are the other two Editors of the book.

Dr Preeti Jindal apart from giving a very incisive introduction in the book on 'anti-ageing', has penned a chapter on 'Genito-Urinary Problems of Menopause' too. She has also written a chapter on non-cosmetic usage of lasers. A very interesting chapter written by Dr Jindal is on how to set your aesthetic clinic and future of this field.

The book talks about 'beauty and genito-urinary health' of women as many issues related to this crop up among women post-menopause. Some of these are Stress Urinary Incontinence(SUI), Genito Urinary Syndrome of Menopause(GSM), sagging skin on face and other parts of body, loss of sexual desire and sexual dysfunction , vaginal loosening etc. These problems are addressed by rejuvenation and regenerative treatment interventions using platelet-rich plasma (PRP) in PRP facials, Vaginal PRP rejuvenations are also done among other interventions. Then CO2 laser, Emsella Machine are also used in regenerative gynecology. Carboxytherapy improves skin elasticity and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. HIFU is truly a remarkable technology offering a non-invasive alternative to a surgical facelift.

"Women are much more aware now about the health and looks of their intimate parts. They treat these also like any other part of the body. When the face is looked after so much, then there is also a need to work on making intimate parts look clean and good. The idea is achieving 'genital health' as well," summed up Dr Preeti Jindal.

Dr Preeti Jindal is Progenitor of The Touch Clinic.

