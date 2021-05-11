Chandigarh University COVID Care facility comes to the rescue of corona patients in Mohali and nearby villages

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Continuing its efforts to help Covid-19 affected patients during the 2nd wave of Corona virus, Chandigarh University has once again increased its efforts by setting up 100 bed Covid Care Centre and isolation facility in association with district administration Mohali.

Established under its CU-Aid Initiative at its campus in Gharuan, Chandigarh University has prepared CU-Isolation complexes with each complex comprising of 100-bed quarantine facility, 100 Bed Medical Centre, OPD for patients , protection kits and other medical facilities.

While giving details about the facility, University Chancellor, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Covid-19 dedicated facility established by Chandigarh university under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Mohali, Girish Dayalan(IAS) has round the clock medical team comprising of Doctors, 50 Paramedical Staff, 24*7 ambulance facility and cooked food facility both for patients and for the medical staff. Satnam Sandhu further said "CU-Isolation facility is well equipped with basic medical facility which includes the oxygen cylinder and other biomedical facility. We are in the process of scaling up the quarantine facility that can accommodate up to 2000 patient within few days and the Administration is already working on the proposal to upscale the University Covid facility to L2 scale."



While giving details about the number of patients at Chandigarh University Covid facility, Colonel Sanjeev Bakshi, Director Administration Chandigarh University said, "The facility has been made functional since 28th March 2021 and till date 116 Covid patients from different parts of Punjab have been admitted for the treatment.

Out of these 101 patients have been discharged after the recovery and 15 patients are currently receiving the treatment." During the first wave of Covid, The CU- Covid facility at its campus saw more than 352 patients being admitted and looked after in the period of 4 months.

Chandigarh University Covid Facility has come turned out to beneficial for the residents of rural areas and neighboring villages as it offers immediate relief and guidance to the infected patients. The medical staff of Chandigarh University also offers medical counselling, mental health counselling, mask facility and sanitiser facility to the patient.

Chancellor Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu said, " It is our moral responsibility towards the society that we have established this Covid Care facility for the residence of the villagers nearby and University will continue to provide support in whatever form it can to the administration in the time of crisis.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

