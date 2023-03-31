Chandigarh University makes a stellar debut in 5 Subjects in QS World University Subject Rankings 2023

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 31 (ANI/PRNewswire): Chandigarh University Gharuan which already made a mark in QS World global rankings in 2022, continued its stellar performance in the QS World University Rankings 2023. Making debut this year in the World Subject Rankings, Chandigarh University got listed amongst the world's top universities in 5 subjects which includes Business & Management Studies, Engineering & Technology, Computer Science and Information Systems, Engineering- Mechanical and Hospitality and Leisure Management. The performance of Chandigarh University in the Global QS World University Ranking Subject Wise 2023 was revealed during a press interaction by Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Recently, QS announced the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 which are published every year to help prospective students identify the leading universities in their domain of interest. The global rankings are based on the various stringent parameters which includes Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, Citations per Faculty, International Faculty Ratio, International Student Ratio, International Research Network and Employment Outcomes.

Performance of Chandigarh University QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023



Performance in Engineering and Technology

With an overall score of 64.2, Chandigarh University ranked 342nd in world in the field of Engineering & Technology. This is the best debut in the history of QS World University Rankings by Subject, made by any Private Indian University in Engineering and Technology. With this performance, Chandigarh University ranked 11th in India (Overall) while it ranked 2nd amongst the Private Indian Universities in Engineering and Technology.

Continuing its exceptional performance in engineering, Chandigarh University ranked 301-350 globally in the Computer Science and Information Systems while it bagged 11th overall rank in India and 3rd in the Indian Private Universities category. Only 27 Universities from India have managed to find place in the QS World University Rankings 2023 in the subject of Computer Science and Information Systems. In the other subject category of Engineering, Chandigarh University ranked in 401-450 all over the world in the subject area of Mechanical Engineering. With this, Chandigarh University ranked 12th in India and 3rd amongst the Indian Private Universities in the field of Mechanical Engineering.



Performance in Business and Management Studies

In the field of Business and Management Studies, Chandigarh University ranked 401-450 rank band in the world which made it the youngest university from India to make a debut in the QS World Subject Rankings. Only 21 Indian Universities managed to rank in the field of Business and Management studies and Chandigarh University ranked 16th All-Over India and 2nd amongst the private universities.

Performance in Hospitality and Leisure Management

Chandigarh University is the only University from India which finds its place amongst the World's top Hospitality Management Universities and Institutions. The University ranked in the 101-150 band in the world while it ranked 25th in Asia and 1st in India.

Reacting on the performance of Chandigarh University in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "It is a matter of great pride that Chandigarh University has once again made India proud by being featured amongst the World's top Universities in 5 domains. This achievement has made Chandigarh University the youngest university from India to make such a remarkable debut in the QS Global Rankings". He further added that this performance of Chandigarh University in the World University Rankings speaks volumes of the quality of education and the high standards of academics, quality placements, industry-focused research, and flexible academic environment offered to the students.

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

