Chandigarh University ranks among the Top Universities of India in the field of Research and Innovation

Chandigarh [India], January 25 (ANI/PR Newswire): Chandigarh University has emerged amongst the top Higher Education Institutions of India in the field of Research and Innovation. Continuing its remarkable performance 3rd year in a row, Chandigarh University has been able to file a total of 1,273 patents in different areas and fields.

Notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic, the faculty and students of the varsity continued tirelessly to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, thus marking Chandigarh University's contribution in making this world a better place to live in.

As many as 87 patents were filed by students of Chandigarh University in the year 2021, while 68 patents were granted in the year that has gone by, this information was shared by Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Dr RS Bawa.

"Till date, the students and faculty of Chandigarh University have filed 1273 patents. It fills me with pride to note that as many as 683 patents have been published, while 128 patents are in the first examination stage. Apart from this, 120 patents of the university have been approved. For the last three years, Chandigarh University holds the number one position among the private universities of the countries to file maximum number of patents, while it is ranked third in the number of patents published and granted," Dr Bawa informed the media personnel.

To make this world a better place to live in, Chandigarh University is marching ahead with full commitment to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations General Assembly, he added.

"Today the world has more knowledge than ever before, but for a secure future we have to ensure proper use of available resources to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Research and innovation is the basis of future, and certainly science-technology and research work will play an important role in every aspect of life as we move ahead. In the year 2015, 17 SDGs were set by the UN in view of a secure future and Chandigarh University is constantly striving to achieve these goals. I note with immense pride that more than half of our patents are catering to most of the UN's SDGs," Dr Bawa shared.

Out of the 1273 patents filed by Chandigarh University, as many as 658 of them directly cater to 10 of 17 Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, making a remarkable effort in ensuring a secure and prosperous future for this and upcoming generations of mankind, he said, adding that the rest of the SDGs are also being fulfilled by other patents in one way or the other.



Among these 658 patents, the highest 152 patents pertain to issues and solutions related to Responsible Consumption and Production, followed by 148 patents pertaining to Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, while 105 patents relate to Sustained Cities and Communities. As many as 66 and 46 patents pertain to Affordable and Clean Energy, and Life Below Water, respectively, while other SDGs including Climate action (7), Decent work and economic growth(19), Good Health and Well-Being (57), Life on Land (45) and Quality Education (13) are also being fulfilled.

Besides, Chandigarh University has been conducting extensive research in the areas of Agriculture, Climate Change, IT, Pharma, Biotech, Healthcare, Automation, Women Empowerment, Environment, etc. he added.

Dr Bawa informed that the University has earmarked a special budget of Rs 12 crore for the promotion of Research & Innovation in the year 2022, so that the economic problems do not become a hindrance for the budding scientists of the future and this extraordinary impetus on research has led to Chandigarh University becoming the leading stand-alone institution in the country.

He added that IDC (Innovation and Entrepreneur Development Cell) and TBI (Technology Business Incubator) have been set up by the Government of India in the University Campus. "The TBI established in the university is one of the top 10 technology business incubators in the country, which provides training to students and provides financial assistance in addition to research, development and applications for patent registration. The University has 20 laboratories under industry collaboration, 30 state-of-the-art Research Centers, more than 60 research groups, where over 800 research scholars work on innovative research and innovation in various fields.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University, speaking on the top performance of the varsity in the field of research and innovation, said, "This is an outcome of our focused and pointed emphasis on inculcating the spirit of research and innovation amongst our faculty and students alike, ever since the inception of Chandigarh University."

"I give the credit for this huge success to all the stakeholders including students, faculty, alumni and industry who have contributed through their efforts to position Chandigarh University amongst India's elite and prestigious higher education institutions, courtesy its unshaken focus on Quality Teaching, Industry Exposure, Research & Innovation," the Chancellor added.

