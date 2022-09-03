Chandigarh Welfare Trust, NID Foundation to celebrate PM Modi's 72nd Birthday as Seva Pakhwara from September 17 in Chandigarh City

Chandigarh [India], September 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): To mark the 72nd Birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT), along with the NID Foundation will observe Seva Pakhwara (Fortnight) in which number of social service activities would be undertaken which will begin on September 17 with Mega Multi-speciality Health Camp, informed CWT Founder S. Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Addressing the media personnel at a press conference held at Chandigarh Press Club, Sandhu said that the Seva Pakhwara will commence with a Free Mega Health Check-up Camp at Grain Market, Sector 39, Chandigarh on September 17 and as many as 8 other activities will take place over the course of next 14 days in the city beautiful, till the culmination of Seva Pakhwara, which will coincide with Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Sandhu, who launched the website and the registration portal for the camp, informed that the mega health check-up camp will be inaugurated by Chandigarh UT Administrator and Punjab Governor, Banwari Lal Purohit, and will feature different types of camps catering to different healthcare services including a special screening test for 7 types of cancer, in collaboration with World Cancer Care Charitable Society.

"This mega health camp is our contribution towards the Government of India's revolutionary Ayushman Bharat scheme and the Fit India movement, and is aligned with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing accessible and affordable healthcare to the common man as well as to make fitness an integral part of our daily lives. It is only apt that we are holding this camp on day one of Seva Pakwara, which is also the birthday of the Prime Minister," said Sandhu, also the Chief Patron, NID Foundation and Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

Sandhu urged the residents of the city to take full advantage by availing around a dozen health services of the mega camp, adding that the UT Administration Chandigarh, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, UT Health Department, Directorate of AYUSH Chandigarh, National Rural Health Mission, PGIMER Chandigarh, and Government Medical College and Hospital- Sector 32 will assist the CWT for the successful conduct of this camp.

S. Satnam Singh Sandhu said that it was without any doubt that Chandigarh is one of the most developed cities of the country, flourishing in most of aspects but there are still certain areas where there is a lot that needs to be done, especially the healthcare.

"Chandigarh was at the first position amongst all the states and the union territories of the country in the Health Index 2019-20 released by NITI Aayog. However, it has slipped down to the second position in the health index 2020-21, owing to lower immunisation, lower number of functional critical care units (CCUs) per one thousand of its population as well as shortage of doctors, paramedics and essential health services in the rural areas. Chandigarh Welfare Trust remains committed to bring Chandigarh back on the top of the National Health Index and has been working in this direction by organising such health camps in various sectors of the city," he said.

Sandhu said that the residents of the city can register for the camp on the website www.chandigarhwelfaretrust.com. "The registration window is open from this moment till September 16. Post-registration on the online portal, the beneficiaries will receive confirmation and further details on their registered number. There is no fee required to be paid for the registration. The camp will be organized on September 17 from 9 am to 6 pm. As many as 300 doctors and 300 medicos, along with 1000 Volunteers of CWT will participate in the camp," he said.

"Different health services camps including Cancer detection, Eye-screening, Dental Check-up, General Health Check-up, Child health check-up, Orthopaedics, Mental Health Check-up, and Dermatology will be provided at the camp," he added.

Sandhu emphasised that the citizens of the UT must attend the camp and get themselves screened for these tests, especially the screening test for 7 types of cancer, in collaboration with World Cancer Care Charitable Society.



"It is very unfortunate to note that Chandigarh is most prone to Cancer in the entire country with the number of cases rising each year. The women and men in Chandigarh have the highest incidence rate for cancer. 105 women in every 1 lakh and 93.4 men in every 1 lakh population of Chandigarh are suffering from the dreaded disease, against the national cancer incidence rate of 97.4 per 1 lakh in females and 92.4 per 1 lakh in males."

"Not only this, the women of the Union Territory must also come forward and screen themselves for breast cancer, which is a rising phenomenon all across the world. Today, one in every 8 women suffer from breast cancer, which was 1 in 11, four decades ago. In view of this peculiar situation, we want to screen the citizens for 7 types of cancers including Breast Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Lymphoma, Brain Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Bone Cancer and Lung Cancer, free of cost," Sandhu said.

Informing about the other activities planned by the CWT for the Seva Pakhwara, Sandhu said that the CWT will organise a total of 9 activities during this period.

"After the Free Mega Health Check-up Camp, the CWT will organise a mega blood donation camp in association with the PGIMER, GMC&H- Sector 32 and Rotary Club, a Prosthetic Limbs distribution camp in association with Rotary Club, a Covid-vaccination drive where the eligible people can also avail the Booster Dose, and a tree-plantation drive with the UT Administration, Chandigarh," Sandhu said.

Besides these, the CWT will organise a door-to-door awareness drive for water conservation along with Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, a drive under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat campaign to display unity through cultural diversity, an exhibition-cum-sale of Khadi products under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, and will culminate with a mega cleanliness drive, in association with Municipal Corporation Chandigarh and UT Administration Chandigarh, he added.

