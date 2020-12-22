Changing Raipur: A Year of New Parameters in Development Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the past year, Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, has witnessed developmental works that have changed the face of the city, making Raipur enter the league of developed capitals of Indian states.

The development model of Raipur is now gaining fame throughout the country, owing to the numerous initiatives by the youth leader and Mayor Aijaz Dhebar. Even when the Coronavirus pandemic made everything halt, the pace of development did not stop here.

Today, Raipur's face seems to have transformed due to the development and beautification work done in the last one year. Speaking about this, Mayor Dhebar said, "It is our wish to see Raipur counted among the developed capitals of other states. Along with this, the local city residents should not have any problems when it comes to civic amenities. We are dedicated in this direction and better results lie ahead."

The Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh has completed two years. Aijaz Dhebar, who took oath as the Mayor of the capital Raipur, will complete his one-year term on January 10. Aijaz Dhebar, the young and energetic Mayor of Raipur, had told reporters on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony, "We will live up to the trust with which 12 Lakh people have chosen us, and will make the capital beautiful and clean in a year." With the determination to better the lives of Raipur residents and ensure equal access to civic amenities, Mayor Dhebar made arrangements for meals for hundreds of poor and laborers during the Corona period, whilst staying committed to making the dream of developed Raipur a reality. Often working 12-14 hours in a day, the youth leader took stock of development works, along with issuing necessary guidelines so work can be completed on time.



The beautification of the historic water body and Raipur's pride Swami Vivekanand Sarovar (Budha Talab) is testimony to the work of the Mayor. What was once a dirty pond, has been turned around in a spot where around five thousand people reach every day for a walk. Along with this, he completed the construction and beautification of the city's major landmarks: City Kotwali, Ghadi Chowk, Govind Chowk, Jaistambh Chowk, Global Chowk, Jawahar Market, Multilevel Parking, Oxyzone, and more in the last one year. Regularly visiting wards, markets and colonies, learning about the problems of the people there, and inspecting the development works is part of his routine.

Other development works include a green corridor, cycle track as well as the first international running track, reading space for youth, Wi-Fi, playgrounds, automatic smart parking in 17 places, 24-hour water supply, and laying new pipelines for water.

Mayor Aijaz Dhebar said, "I am always dedicated to serving the people of Raipur. I regularly hear complaints. I have appealed to the people of all 70 wards to lodge complaints on the Mayor Swachhata Helpline Number so that immediate complaints and grievances can be addressed."

He said, "The historic Budha Talab (Vivekananda Sarovar) located in the heart of the city has been cleaned and beautified. After this, the work of grooming other ponds in the city is also being done. Other ponds of the city will also look beautiful like Budha Talab. The ponds present in the city are the heritage of the capital. Preservation of ponds is necessary for the development of Raipur."

