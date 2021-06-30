Changing the Face of Haircare: Promising Natural Formulations by 'Joy of Ayurveda'

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/SRV Media): 'Joy of Ayurveda' is manufacturing affordable hair products that are genuinely natural, fresh, and quick, making Ayurveda the choicest attraction during modern times. The brand propagates sustainable haircare that yields conspicuous results.

Ayurveda defines 'Life's Wisdom'. This ancient Indian medicine has been humankind's best doctor for years and continues to stand strong in contemporary times. A brand that harnesses the power of Ayurveda is Joy of Ayurveda. A modern Ayurvedic haircare brand, Joy of Ayurveda abbreviated as JOA, fosters haircare that is all-natural and provides quick results.

Based out of Mumbai, its products are GMP certified, Ayush certified, paraben-free, SLS-free, and not tested on animals. An Ayurvedic lifestyle aims to restore the imbalances between the three doshas in our body - Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. A state of harmony in the three can make you feel invigorated and help you lead a fuller life. Being a product of Ayurveda, JOA aims to support humankind with products that treat the root of problems i.e supporting your doshas. Its products are well suited for all masses (men & women). So, what does JOA bring to the table? Let's have a look at its products.

The holy grail from JOA's range is Onion Shampoo Conditioner, power-packed with 11 natural herbs. This shampoo and conditioner helps to reduce dandruff and supports hair growth. A healthy blend of Onion, Neem, Amla, Aloe Vera, Bamboo Shoots, Hibiscus, Orange Peel, Vetiver, Shikakai, Licorice, and Rose condition hair and give it the perfect shine and texture. This all-natural formulation is 100% safe, bringing the desired results.



The next popular product is Beard oil. This 100% Ayurvedic potion is just what your beard has been missing all along. The goodness of 10 herbs such as Aloe Vera, Badam, Brahmi, Amla, Rosemary, Devdar, Tila, Vetiver, Coconut, and Sunflower together promote beard growth. It gives your beard just the right conditioning preventing flakiness, dryness, and dandruff.

The next incredible product is Onion Oil. This non-sticky hair oil is everybody's dream. With no artificial colors, fragrances, and harmful chemicals, the JOA Onion Oil packs the perfect ayurvedic potion for healthy hair. It contains 10 powerful herbs such as Narikela, Aloe Vera, Badam, Brahmi, Amalaki, Vetiver, Rosemary, Kesaraja, Tila, Palandu that support strong hair. This elixir is suitable for all hair types (men & women). It promotes hair growth, alleviates dandruff, and relieves stress.

Another unmatched product they gifted to the consumers is Tea Tree Oil. This therapeutic essential oil supports skin and hair health. Its all-natural properties make it applicable to certain skin conditions like wounds, sunburns, and stings. Regular usage can help treat dandruff and support hair growth. This essential oil can also act as a room freshener and brighten your ambiance with its fragrance.

The Vedic formulations of JOA match modern standards and pack for an effective solution. Many gratified customers vouch for the quality of their products. JOA aims to make Ayurveda the first choice in the personal care world. So far it has impacted few lives and has a long way to reach millions of households. The world needs to adopt a natural and conscious lifestyle. One that is supportive of the good health of us and the society. And making Ayurveda a part of our diet is the only way to progress.

