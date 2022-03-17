Channelier FMCG Awards 2021 Honour India's Best FMCG Brands

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's first and biggest networked distribution management platform, Channelier hosted the Channelier FMCG Awards on December 18, 2021, one of the world's biggest accolades honouring the brands and products of the Consumer goods industry. The annual Channelier FMCG Awards recognizes and celebrates the success of FMCG companies across India and is a recognition of the sweat and tears that went into driving the nation's economic engines of the country.

YouTube Link: youtu.be/oW_sa761vwg.

The 2nd edition of the Channelier FMCG Awards, kicked off with a welcome address by Ankur Gupta, Founder, Channelier. "Our entire life at Channelier revolves around the FMCG sector and today, we are here to recognize these brands and appreciate the roles they play in enriching the lives of our families, amidst all the challenges that FMCG industry has faced due to the pandemic," he said, setting the tone of the event.

Channelier FMCG Awards 2021 received more than 1000 nominations by FMCG brands across the award categories of Product Launch of the Year, Product of the Year and Brand of the Year. The Product Launch of the Year Award celebrates the efforts of FMCG companies who continuously develop new products, brand extensions and packaging updates to meet the new industry standards and demands of the consumers. The Product of the Year Award celebrates the best products in the market in different categories of FMCG products and rewards manufacturers for quality, strategy, marketing and other parameters. The Brand of the Year is a distinctive and premier recognition for a brand recognized as a champion in its industry category based on current year market standing and consumer preference. The brands and products cater to the categories of kitchen essentials, bakery and milk products, beverages, snacks and packaged foods, beauty and hygiene, cleaning and household, pet care, meat and poultry, baby care, pleasure goods and many more.



The jury consisting of top business leaders, business leaders, investors and startup entrepreneurs had a difficult call to decide the winners. The judging process was impeccable, completely transparent and thoroughly rigorous, and factors such as strategy and vision, packaging, marketing strategies, product quality, operations, social responsibility and innovation helped the respected jury members to finalise the winners.

Although there is no value that can be placed on accolades for recognition and respect. Channelier FMCG Awards awarded the winners with digital seals that can be used to highlight their win on their website, product packaging, social media pages, and any other promotional material for an entire year, awards of excellence, certificates and coffee table book featuring the brand stories and achievements to be shared with over 100 leading FMCG retailers.

Channelier FMCG Awards provided a unique opportunity for FMCG brands to get recognized and showcase themselves and their products to the Indian market. The winners shared their winning posts across all the social media platforms like LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook with the hashtag #FMCGawards and it was trending for weeks post the event. The team congratulates all the winners and wishes them all the best for their future endeavours.

Channelier is a highly configurable distribution management platform with integrated sales force automation. Channelier has worked with numerous FMCG companies allowing them to reach billions of Indians through a network of millions of distributors, stockists, wholesalers and other channel partners. Everyday thousands of sales executives across the length and breadth of this country operate Channelier on their smartphones adding buyers, taking orders, enquiries, recording payments, recording stocks, and the backend ensures that the systems of their brand managers, account managers, sales managers are updated real time. The D2C division of Channelier allows D2C brands to manage their entire dashboards through a single dashboard. Channelier's vision for the consumer goods industry is to leverage the use of technology to enable smoother and efficient operations to help the FMCG brands and companies achieve their true potential.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

