Chatpata Affair: the mission to popularise authentic Indian chaat and street food around the world

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/SRV): Chatpata Affair, a street food chain that brings consumers the comfort of various Indian street food with the proper hygiene of homemade snacks, has set its eyes to be the leading quick-service chain of restaurants worldwide in the Indian street food niche.

Within a short period, the company has become synonymous with tasty and high-quality food. With the plans to establish over 100 outlets by the end of the current fiscal year, the company, founded in 2020, has had a meteoric rise, going from one store to 17 in less than 2 years.

To bring foodies worldwide the versatile flavors of Indian street food and to expand beyond their current bases in Gurugram and Bangalore with a dedicated group of 50 employees, the company has created franchise and equity opportunities since last month. The company, with a current consumer count of over a lakh, is on a mission to broaden the perspective on Indian fast food beyond golgappas and chaats and take the colorful history and taste of the food on the world stage.



Sharing the vision behind the brand, the founder of Chatpata Affair, Shiju Pappen said, "We want to take the legacy of Indian street food ahead, in all its variety, and provide hygienic and quality hospitality around it. The cuisine hasn't received the attention and respect it deserves, despite its long history and diverse flavors. Indian street food is not just a quick bite on the move. It carries with it the emotions of millions, no matter their socioeconomic background: streets are lined with hordes of people, all lined up to savor their favorite snack, celebrate small victories, enjoy a date, share a treat with friends- such is the joy around food. It is not just a staple but an essence of the culture."

With Shiju Pappen at the helm, the company is on its way to being one of the leading street food brands in the country with a global presence. He culls from his 25-year-long experience in the quick service restaurant sector to forge the company ahead of its peers in the food industry, seeking to tap into the potential of the unorganized street food industry by bringing together the vast network of independent vendors in the market and develop a well-heeled market where low-income players can take advantage and be part of the franchise.

