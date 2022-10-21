Check out KARMA's Latest Track 80's Ke Songs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After the success of his intense and complex rap songs like 1 se 23, Baba Yaga, Warm Up, and Gangster, KARMA is back in a whole new avatar - with the pop single '80's Ke Songs' in association with Sony Music Entertainment India. This is an ultimate post-breakup song that every individual can relate to. "80s Ke Songs" is the perfect blend of pop mixed with laid-back; almost retro-trance vibes.



Written and sung by multitalented KARMA and directed by Knox Artiste, the video features KARMA on a terrace singing the song for his ex, who appears in montage cuts. The song and accompanying music video depict him recalling his relationship in a drunken moment of loneliness despite being surrounded by friends.





Talking about the song, KARMA said, "After being a part of Kalamkar, it has been a wonderful experience working with a major label like Sony Music. I enjoy writing songs that tell a story and convey an emotion to my listeners - and what more universal emotion is there than the urge to drunk dial your ex even when surrounded by friends? I am hoping everyone will relate to it and love the song as much as I do."



Listen to 80's ke song by KARMA here: http://smi.lnk.to/80sKeSongs

