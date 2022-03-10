Chefs Hemant Oberoi, Ajay Chopra launch food-tech platform Knosh

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/PNN): Food-tech platform Knosh, which home delivers signature dishes from award-winning chefs, was launched in Gurgaon by celebrity Chef Hemant Oberoi and Chef Ajay Chopra.

Chef Hemant Oberoi is the mentor for Knosh while Chef Ajay Chopra will be the brand ambassador's hat for the platform, along with his chef's cap.

Knosh is India's first unique epicurean platform that brings together award-winning chefs of international repute on a single platform. Food connoisseurs can now indulge in culinary delights from handpicked chefs, in the comfort and safety of their homes.

The chef-to-customer platform is now live for Gurgaon residents and will soon expand to Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore and Dubai. Knosh is a collective of chefs that includes Chef Hemant Oberoi, Ajay Chopra, Vaibhav Bhargava, Sabyasachi Gorai (Saby), Nishant Choubey, Sweety Singh, Vanshika Bhatia, Jajos, Harangad Singh, Zebi Zubair, and Rajesh Roy of Le Meridien Gurgaon. Besides celebrity chefs, various cuisine specialists who are experts at creating authentic dishes are part of the Knosh platform. The on-boarding of chefs is done by invitation only, ensuring an exclusive meal experience.

Knosh is led by a strong team that includes Sumbul Siddiqui, Ajay Malhotra and Samrat Das Gupta as cofounders, along with Chef Ajay Chopra who brings in deep industry connect and insight. The management team has worked across industries and together they bring strong experience of managing large-scale operations pan-India.

"Food industry has changed dramatically in recent times. We wanted to build a platform that enhances the brand value of Chefs and bring these food innovators in front of our customers. Chefs take the centre stage on our platform. Knosh offers 'eat-ertainment' and brings fine dining to your doorstep in an easy and convenient manner. Besides offering signature meals from chefs of various cuisines, our focus is on leveraging technology to enhance food experiences. The road ahead includes-hosting Chef's Table at exclusive locations, AI-driven health subscription meals and live streaming food events. We want to create magical food experiences for our patrons through an integrated social food platform," explains Sumbul Siddiqui, Co-Founder & CEO, Knosh.



The USP of this platform lies in its features. It offers the flexibility of ordering for same day or one can choose to pre-order planned meals up to 10 days. There is a multi-cart option that gives customers ease of ordering from multiple chefs in one single order. It features a curated menu with handpicked bestseller dishes.

Knosh is more than just an ordering app as it features handpicked chefs and is not focused on being an overcrowded platform serving as a Craigslist. "Knosh is a platform that connects master chefs with gastronomes, where chefs get the opportunity to create food experiences for them. The pandemic has proved that eating at home is the new 'eating-out'. People should be able to discover good food without having to visit a restaurant. I am excited to be a part of this platform that is set to revolutionize the food space," says Chef Ajay Chopra, brand ambassador of Knosh.

Brand Knosh lays emphasis on curated and personalized culinary experiences. "Knosh is a path-breaking concept bringing the fine-dining experience to your doorstep at an affordable price. This is a win-win for chefs and customers alike and the best thing is it does not restrict itself to a particular cuisine. Through this platform I would be able to mentor a lot of chefs as well," says Chef Hemant Oberoi, Mentor, Knosh.

The launch event at Le Meridien Gurgaon was a food-filled event with founders, top chefs, food connoisseurs from NCR in attendance.

"It gives me immense pleasure to associate with brand Knosh that lays emphasis on touching lives and creating magical moments through food, something we as a brand believe in as well," says Sanjay Gupta, General Manager, Le Meridien Gurgaon.

Customers can download the app, on Playstore or Appstore or log on to the website www.knosh.in

