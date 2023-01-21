ChemIndia Connect B2B chemical portal launches vast range of chemical categories and products

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI/PNN): ChemIndia recently announced that they have launched wide range of products across different chemical categories on their ChemIndia Connect B2B portal for their esteemed B2B clients.

The products launched have been mainly categorized mainly into the below categories.

1. INORGANIC PIGMENTS: Prime Rose Chrome, Lemon Chrome, Middle Chrome, Orange Chrome, Scarlet Chrome, Bismuth Yellow, Cadmium Yellow, Cadmium Red, Prussian Blue, Chromo Cynine Green, Synesthetic Yellow Iron Oxide, Synesthetic Red Iron Oxide, Synesthetic Orange Iron Oxide, Synesthetic Green Iron Oxide, Synesthetic Black Iron Oxide.

2. Organic Pigments: Phthalo Cyanine Blue Alpha, Phthalo Cyanine Blue Beta, Phthalo Cyanine Green, Crude Phthalo Cyanine, Benzidine Yellow Pigment (Yellow 12), Benzidine Yellow Pigment (Yellow 10G), Benzimidazolone Yellow Pigment (Yellow 181), Benzimidazolone Yellow Pigment (Yellow PY-194), Pigment Yellow 55, Pigment Yellow 65, Pigment Yellow 74, Pigment Orange 5, Pigment Orange 13, Pigment Red 2, Pigment Red 3, Pigment Red 4, Pigment Red 8, Pigment Red 12, Pigment Red 22, Pigment Red 48.1, Pigment Red 48.2, Pigment Red 48.3, Pigment Red 48.4, Pigment Red 49.1, Pigment Red 49.2, Pigment Red 146, Pigment Red 122, Pigment Red 210, Rubine Tonner, Lake red C, Pigment Violet 23

3. FLUORESCENT PIGMENTS: Lemon Yellow, Golden Yellow, Orange, Red, Pink, Magenta, Violet, Blue, Green

4. PEARL POWDER PIGMENTS: Gold Metallic, Silver Metallic, Copper Metallic, Bronze Metallic, Golden Orange, Cranberry, Light Green, Orange, True blue, Caffe, Violet, Pearl White

5. BLACK PIGMENT CARBON BLACK

6. WHITE PIGMENTS: Titanium Dioxide (Rutile Grade R-822), Titanium Dioxide (Rutile Grade China 6618), Titanium Dioxide (Rutile Grade BLR-698), Titanium Dioxide (Anatase Grade), Zinc Oxide, Lithophone, Blank Fix, Titon - 1902, Anatox, Ultrox, Utox

7. EXTENDER PIGMENTS: Calcium Carbonate, PPT Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Sulfate, Diatomaceous silica, China Clays, Barium Sulphate, Calcined Kaolin Clay, Calcite Powder, Dolomite Powder, Soap Stone Powder, Bentonite Powder, Alumina Hydrate, Hydrated Lime Powder

8. INDUSTRIAL SOLVENTS: Benzene, Xylene, Toluene, Gasoline, Kerosene, Hexane, Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK), Acetone, Dichloromethane, Trichloroethane, White Sprite (MTO)

9. ALCOHOLS: Ethanol, Methanol, Butenol, Ethyl Alcohol, Methyl alcohol, Isopropyl alcohol, Isobutyl alcohol, Butyl Cellosolve, Ethyl Cellosolve, Butyl Carbitole



10. OTHER SOLVENTS: Cyclohexanone, Mix Xylene, C - 9 Solvents, Trichloroethylene, Iso Foren, Dipentene, Pine Oil

11. PLASTICIZER: DOP (Di Octyl Phthalate), DBP (Di Butyl Phthalate), Dimethyl Phthalate, Epoxidized soybean oil, Ditridecyl Phthalate (DTDP), Glycerol, Chlorinated Paraffins Wax (CPW), Triphenyl Phosphate, Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehyde Resin, Sulfonated Naphthalene-Formaldehyde Resin.

12. PAINT DRIERS: Zirconium Octoate, Lead Octoate, Manganese Octoate, Calcium Octoate, Cobalt Octoate, Zinc Octoate, Potassium Octoate, Iron Octoate, Copper Octoate, Barium Octoate, Combination Drier

13. WATER SOFTNING AGENT: Sodium Hexameta Phosphate (SHMP), Sodium Try poly Phosphate (STPP), Potassium Try poly Phosphate (KTPP), Sodium Sulphate, Sodium Meta bi Sulphate, Soda Ash, Caustic Soda, Caustic Potash, Industrial Urea

14. ADDITIVES DEFOAMERS: Silicone Defoamer (DFS), Heavy Duty Silicone Defoamer (DFSI), Foamtrol (Antifoam), Mineral Oil Defoamer (DFM), Defaomer 1AB

15. ADDITIVE BIOCIDES: Sodium Penta Chloro Phenate (SPCP), In Can Preservative (CIT: MIT), In Can Preservative (CMIT: MIT), Microkil, Dry Film Preservative (Protec DF), Zinc Pyrathon / BIT, Silver Nano Preservative

16. ADDITIVE WAX EMULSION: Paraffin Wax Emulsion (WE-325), Paraffin / PE Wax Emulsion (WE-400), PU Wax Emulsions (PUWE-700), Silico Wax Emulsion (Waxapol-539), Silicon Emulsion (SE-525), Mold Release Agent (MR-350)

17. ANTISETTLING AGENT: Nilset-117, EX-100

18. DISPERSING AGENT: Dispernol, Edenol, Wetsol-P, DSP (Inorganic Dispersing Agent)

19. WETTING / GRINDING AGENT

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

