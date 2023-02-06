Chennai-based real estate portal Findbhk.com launches Brand Store for premium real estate brands

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/PNN): The Chennai-based emerging real estate portal findbhk.com works with direct builders and owners to advertise and generate verified enquiries for their projects. The platform is simple, clutter-free, and easy to use, with no jimmikies.

Though there are decade-old real estate portals in operation in Chennai, findbhk.com is gaining popularity among builders because of their tele-verified lead delivery model, in which the enquiries delivered to real estate projects are pre-verified by the findbhk tele-callers and then passed on to the builder, which reduces the burden of the builder's sales team. Since the fundamentals of the sales funnel are taken care of by the group, findbhk delivers 15-20 per cent of site visits compared to the market standard of 10 per cent.

Findbhk.com is coming up with a BRAND STORE concept where they display handpicked reputed real estate brands in Chennai to help buyers choose projects from established brands. Brand Store gives easy access to property buyers to find all the tasks of the specific brand on a single page. Brands can also accelerate buying by pushing periodic dynamic deals for property buyers.

The findbhk team verifies the projects displayed in the brand store on the field, which brings additional trust for the buyers to interact with the project.

Findbhk.com works closely with Cat A and Cat B builders in the market and addresses their pain points in the sales funnel through the Cost Per Lead, Cost Per Impression and Cost Per visit models. Builders can choose whichever suits them best. The sales conversion ratio of findbhk is higher than the established portals in Chennai.



At present, findbhk works with 25+ builders and focuses more on customer retention than new acquisitions. 50 per cent of their customer base is acquired through referrals from existing clients. They maintain low CAC and burn more on generating verified enquiries for builders.

On the other hand, he ensures the property buyers' privacy on their platform by not sharing the leads with other builders in the locality. For example, suppose you inquire about a property on any real estate portal. In that case, you will be bombarded with many sales calls from other similar builders, which you have yet to inquire about, but with FindBHK, and you won't receive any such calls; FindBHK protects your privacy.

Since they only list owners' and builders' properties, property buyers need not pay any brokerage for property buying or renting on their platform, which eventually makes zero repeated or duplicate listings on the site. Buyers can contact any number of properties for free; you need not subscribe to any premium services.

Any users who conduct random and unlimited property inquiries will be permanently barred from using the platform. Since inception, they have seen many such number scrappers and blocked them on the site.

Findbhk.com's vision is to become the one-stop solution for property buying in Chennai and ensure that 100 per cent of property discovery happens on the platform.

