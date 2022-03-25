Chennais Amirta celebrated Holi in style, showcase spirit with culinary delights from hospitality industry

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chengalpattu Campus of Chennais Amirta International Institution of Hotel Management (CAIIHM) - South India's most reputed Hotel Management Institution, celebrated Holi in style, mixing the festival of colours with the spirit of culinary delights. The students and staffs of each department let their creative juices flow with innovative projects, flaunting the uniqueness of their specialization.

The Holi celebrations at the campus with about 1000 students featured a prayer for global peace and unity, cultural events, and of course, throwing and smearing of colors, without which Holi is not complete. However, what made Holi at Chennais Amirta, the Best Hotel Management College, unique was the participation of each of its departments in a way that exemplified the skills of the students in all hospitality domains including food production, food & beverage, and housekeeping.

The students and staffs of the food production team prepared different varieties of food using rice and pulses, while those from the carving department produced artistic carvings on vegetables, fruits and dry ice. The cynosure of all eyes was the glass pyramid with vivid food colours and serums with dry ice smoke, made by the students of the service department. The display of different varieties of pizza and colourful sub roll bread by the bakery department added the right blend of flavour and fragrance, a quintessential feature of any culinary campus.



Talking about the festival, R Boomee Naathan, Chairman, Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management, said, "Holi is an ancient Hindu festival, but it is an inclusive festival which is also known as the festival of spring, colours, and love. Our campus caters to students from all over India. Hence, we make sure that we do not miss out on any festival and tradition that celebrates the goodwill and the culture of the country. Celebrating festivals like Holi also offers an opportunity for us to make our students understand the prominence of food and hospitality in our culture, tradition, and society."

As part of the Holi celebrations, blowing of Chinese lanterns, water balloons, speeches on Holi, cultural events like classical dance, and pot breaking games were organised. Chennais Amirta offers various diploma, UG and PG courses in Hotel Management, Catering and Hotel Administration, has branches in three metro cities - Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Holi was celebrated across all the campuses in these three cities.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

