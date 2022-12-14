Chennai's eNTrust acquires Eximius BPO

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chennai-based eNTrust Software & Services, a fully owned subsidiary of NTrust Infotech USA, a Commercial Real Estate (CRE) software and services company with a global footprint, has acquired Eximius, a Philippines-based leading BPO company for the CRE industry internationally.

The acquisition, an all-cash deal for an undisclosed amount, makes NTrust Infotech one among the world's largest independent providers of CRE services.

Post-acquisition, both the companies will retain their independent identities, market positioning, and management and operations team. NTrust will leverage its domain expertise and technological prowess to expand Eximius BPO's capabilities and global client base.

NTrust has close to 20 years of experience in providing lease abstraction, administration, and accounting services for a range of real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate owners/developers, fund managers, and CRE service providers. The company uses Artificial Intelligence extensively for its lease abstraction and administrative services.

REmaapAI, NTrust's flagship abstraction and workflow platform, provides a range of automated features while maintaining a "Human in the Loop" approach to abstraction. The tool automates the OCR, Document QC, and Clause Identification processes; assisting the abstraction team by identifying clause language across all lease documents. REmaap also provides for automated data validation through its robust business rules engine.



Commenting on Eximius acquisition, Srikanth Ramachandran, CEO, NTrust, said, "We are pleased to welcome Eximius to the NTrust team. Combining their talented and experienced workforce and our technological prowess, we will be creating one of the largest CRE services companies in the world. Joining hands with the excellent talent pool of Eximius also gives us the opportunity to significantly grow our lease and property accounting services."

In his comments, Javey de Venecia, President and General Manager, Eximius, said, "Our acquisition by NTrust provides us with access to their tremendous AI and robotic process automation platforms, and talented technology resources. This will allow us to expand and provide our clients a host of quality lease abstraction and administration services, quicker turnaround times, and improved reporting capabilities. We look forward to multiplying our services capabilities and growing our business both in size and scope."

NTrust is the global industry leader specializing in delivery of technology-enabled services for the CRE industry. Established in 2003 by CRE industry specialists, NTrust has over 1,100 employees worldwide and has completed over 1,000,000 lease abstracts from 40 languages and 106 countries. Our clients include global REITs, owner/developers, service providers and occupiers.

Eximius BPO provides high-value real estate processing services. Our goal is to help businesses organize and access critical information so they can focus on core competencies. We deliver these services with an understanding of the service-level, security and scalability requirements necessary to succeed. Our services are enhanced by selective recruitment, intensive training, and a meticulous Quality Control Process.

