Chhattisgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chhattisgarh-based EV manufacturer RedMoto XEV, says the wait is over.

The pre-booking will start from 1st of July. The Link will be uploaded in their website soon, with the pre-booking amount as low as 4999/-.

There will be limited number of bookings as of now. The tentative delivery date will be 3 months from the date of Booking. RedMoto is Planning to dispatch the first lot of pre-booking by 2nd of November 2021, which happens to be the day of Dhanteras. The first few lucky entries will be able to have the vehicle by Dhanteras.

For a proper decision making RedMoto will launch videos in their social media channels such as YouTube Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn Page with a complete description and walkthrough of the vehicle. The prebooking of the scooters will start from 1st of July for which the delivery time will be 3 months for the Models named R1X and R3X, they are city commuting scooters.



For the motorcycle variant R5X the wait is a bit more the waiting period for the motorcycle is 6 months it will be delivered by 1st January 2022. R5X is the most affordable complete motorcycle in India as of Now whose price band is approx. 89999/-.

The prices will be updated in their website before pre-booking.

RedMoto is planning to put display and test rides of the EVs in Cities like Ranchi, Raipur, Guwahati, Indore, Bhopal, Bilaspur, Bhubaneshwar, New Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Noida, Pune, Chennai and Bangalore.

The dealer network will be in place, by the time the first lot of vehicles are delivered.

