Chief Minister to announce restructuring of GST department: Kerala finance minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)[India], January 17 (ANI): Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Tuesday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will announce restructuring of the state GST department on January 19.

Kerala Finance Minister told the media on Tuesday, "There is a restructuring of the GST department. Now three sections are there: Tax payer service, audit and Intelligence."

The state minister said: "More promotions for deputy commissioner, more posts and restructuring in the department. People can be appointed as data analyst and intelligence officers."

In earlier system, the minister said a lot of systemic issues were there and added the government is studying that.



"We have discussed it in the GST Council also. Now the earlier system of checking the vehicles is not there," he added. He said the audit was very important, however, the investigation was also important.

"More training will be given for auditors and through this system, we are expecting our system will improve. The CM will officially announce the restructuring of the department on this 19th of this month," the finance minister said.

Balagopal further pointed out that, "We don't have a crisis. But, we have some difficulties but we didn't stop any payments. We have a PSC (personal service corporation) and appointing more to fill in the vacancies."

The Minister said: "This year, we were denied of Rs 24,000 crore which we were getting last year. GST compensation around Rs 9,000 crore is not received now and there is a revenue deficit grant reduction that is around Rs 7,000 crore. These are the issues, and if such decisions are taken by a Union government it will be difficult.

"So, we request the Central government. The finance minister and the state Cabinet also decided to write a letter to the prime Minister. But, we are not going to a deeper crisis," the state finance minister said. (ANI)

