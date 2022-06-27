Child Help Foundation with IIFL Foundation Initiated Bazaar Haat Project in Gulabi Gaon, Nashik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI/GPRC): Child Help Foundation (CHF) in collaboration with India Infoline Limited (IIFL) Foundation laid the foundation stone for Business Hub and Community Hall in Bhintghar Village, Nashik, Maharashtra.

The Foundation Stone of the Business Hub as a part of Village Development Project was done by Dr Bharati Pawar, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare of India.

The event started with the ceremonial lighting of a lamp and concluded with the felicitation ceremony and empowering words by the dignitaries from the Government, Village residents and members of Child Help Foundation.

Child Help Foundation is a Pan India non-profit organization that is focused on the overall growth, the well-being of children, their fundamental rights, and development. The organization has recently initiated a new project called Village Development Program in GulabiGoan, Nashik, Maharashtra.

Through this initiative, Child Help Foundation aims to work for the development of families living in remote areas so that they can earn their living and give their children a better standard of living. The women of the village are very progressive, independent and hardworking despite being located in a remote village in Nashik.

They believe in earning their living on their own rather than depending on their male family members. This was noticed when the Child Help Foundation team saw all the houses painted in Pink. The colour has long been associated with the idea of Women's Empowerment.

Child Help Foundation along with IIFL Foundation has taken the initiative of creating a Business Hub and Skill development center. They have initiated this program to empower women of the villages. They have furthered the development by creating a new livelihood opportunity for the residents by planning to build a Bazaar Haat in the Business Hub where 10 shops will be allocated to the women villagers for them to sell their handmade products.



Through this program, a link between the urban world and the rural sectors of the societies will be established to bridge the gap. A total of 104 people took part in the program. Additionally, the children and the youth of this village will be given computer training which will create online and offline business opportunities for them.

Talking about the inauguration of the Business Hub in Gulabi Gaon, Nashik, Dr Bharati Pawar, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare of India said, "I am happy to see how Child Help Foundation is working for children and women in tribal areas. The organization is not waiting for any external support but rather continuing with its good work. It is one dedicated NGO that aims to bring in new projects for helping the people of tribal communities across India and they are a huge help to the government. We all thank them for this consistent effort!".

Emphasizing the importance of this initiative, Spokesperson and CEO of Child Help Foundation (CHF), Shaji Varghese said "When we have the privilege to help our fellow countrymen succeed we should do our part and we at Child Help Foundation believe that rural development is the pillar to the development of the country and by ensuring that, we strengthen the Indian economy and self-reliance. Child Help Foundation thanks the Government of India, Government of Maharashtra, IIFL Foundation and all other stakeholders".

The villagers living in the Gulabi Gaon and Nashik district have high hopes for this project. New opportunities bring new hope and the people have shown a lot of appreciation for the project concept. They trust that this initiative will open new doors and will provide them with a better livelihood which will also reduce the migration of people of that village to other towns and cities in search of jobs and education for their children.

Child Help Foundation (CHF) is also committed to achieving sustainable development goals, including gender equality, education, water and sanitation, and hygiene in addition to providing emergency medical care to children with terminal illnesses, and humanitarian aid. The NGO also works towards expanding initiatives that help in the betterment of society.

To find out more about the organization, you can visit https://www.childhelpfoundation.in/

