Children's Academy preserves educational history in a time capsule

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Children's Academy Group of Schools interred a time capsule on April 29th, 2023 as a part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Academy (1970-2020). The capsule was interred in the school's Malad branch and is scheduled to be opened on 26th April, 2070 to mark the school's centenary.

Founded by the late Shri V. V. Bhat, Children's Academy was amongst the only schools in the Malad area in the 1970's offering education in English. Shri V. V. Bhat was later honored by having a chowk in Malad named after him. Children's Academy boasts of illustrious alumni including the founder director of Sanjeevani hospital in Malad, Dr. Sunil Agrawal. Video interviews of the alumni and other important individuals in the school's history has been interred in the Time Capsule. The school aims to offer future generations a glimpse into life and changes in the education system between 1970-2020. The items selected for the time capsule were carefully curated by students and teachers who took into account the historical significance of the objects. The capsule contains a variety of items that represent the history and culture from the past 50 years. Some of the items that will be included are some of the school's uniforms (current and old versions), the very first pages of the General Register dating back to 1970, and school memorabilia like handbooks and marksheets donated by the alumni of the Academy dating back to 1982.



As the interring of the time capsule was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, objects reminiscent of that time period are being added to the time capsule as well.

Chairman of the Children's Academy Group of Schools, Rohan Bhat, commented, "We are excited to inter this time capsule. It is a way for us to preserve our history and culture for future generations. We hope that when the capsule is opened in 50 years, people will learn about our school, the education system and the world we lived in."





The Children's Academy Group of Schools was founded as a small school in a two room rented premises with a handful of students by the Late Shri V.V. Bhat in 1970. It shifted to a fully constructed seven-storied building at Bachani Nagar, Malad East in 1991. Today, it has grown to three schools catering to over 8000 students with 450 qualified and dedicated teachers. The other two branches are at Ashok Nagar and Thakur Complex.

