Children's Day 2022- Saluting young minds with never seen before offerings, Oswaal Books celebrates Children day with FLAT #50 per cent OFF on All Books

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/SRV): Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 throughout the country to honor the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of independent India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Education is the most powerful tool capable of changing the world & every kid deserves the right to it.

Why exactly is it called Children's Day?

The reason is that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was extremely fond of children and therefore also called 'Chacha Nehru'. Even after his death, he is still remembered as 'Chacha Nehru' and his birth anniversary, 14th November, is celebrated as Children's Day in schools, colleges, and other educational places of importance for children.

Why do we celebrate Children's Day?

At first, Children's Day was celebrated globally on November 20 in accordance with the Universal Children's Day declared by the United Nations.

Later, after Jawaharlal Nehru's demise in 1964, a proposal was circulated in the Indian Parliament to declare November 14 as the Children's Day to mark the legacy of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. One thing to note here is that November 14, Children's Day, is often misunderstood as a gazetted holiday, but it's not.

At schools and educational places, Children's Day is celebrated with tremendous enthusiasm through special assemblies, functions, seminars, and events. Along with that, cultural activities, fancy dress events, dramas, competitions, and much more are held to create awareness among children. This helps to make students understand the rich historical past of our nation and the eminent personalities that helped it get independent.

Moreover, the struggle for freedom and its aftermath is often included in the narration at schools with details about the life of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and other freedom fighters and most importantly the value of education among the children.

This is what Jawaharlal Nehru often used to say, "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country".

Taking the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru ahead, the Government of India has taken numerous measures by providing various schemes to ensure the awareness of the 'Right to Education' among children and to ensure that every child is given equal and necessary education throughout India.

What are the rights of a child?

These are the rights of children according to the Constitution of India:

- Right to be protected from any hazardous employment.

- Right to be protected from abuse.

- Right to early childhood care and education.

- Right to free and compulsory elementary education for all children in the 6-14-year age group category.



- Right to freedom and dignity and guaranteed protection of childhood and youth against exploitation.

- Right to equal opportunities and facilities to develop healthily.

- Right to be protected from the economic necessity to enter occupations unsuited to their age or strength.

Along with the rights, a huge number of welfare schemes and financial aids are introduced regularly by the government to ensure the welfare of the children especially the girl child in our country.

Top Indian Government Schemes for the Welfare of the Girl Child:

Girl Child often faces numerous obstacles along the way due to the remnants of the patriarchal mindset still abundant in our society. Therefore, the government has many schemes to ensure the right opportunity and additional aid for her progress and success. Some of these top schemes are: -

- Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

- Balika Samridhi Yojana

- Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

- Nanda Devi Kanya Yojana

- Mukhyamantri Rajshri Yojana

- Mukhyamantri Laadli Yojana

- Mukhyamantri Kanya Suraksha Yojana

- CBSE Udaan Scheme

- Mazi Kanya BhagyaShree Scheme

- National Scheme of Incentives to Girls for Secondary Education

This is what November 14, Children's Day, stands for. Since children are the future of the country, they possess immense potential to channelize the development of our nation constructively for the betterment of the people. Children's Day is not just about basic rights to children, but also to save children from prominent social evils abundant in our society including child trafficking, assault, and child labour, and can only be done as one nation and not as individuals.

