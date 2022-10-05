"China wants to be part of 'Make in India' mission to make Maharashtra USD 1 Trillion economy," says Kong Xianhua, Consul General China In Mumbai

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI/PNN): On the occasion of the 73rd National Day of China, Kong Xianhua, the Consul General of China stressed on "Furthering Bilateral Cooperation Deepening Mutual Benefits". He said, "In the past decade, the CPC has initiated the new development philosophy. We are pursuing innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development."

He further said "Next month, the Communist Party of China will convene the 20th National Congress. It will formulate programs of action and overarching policies to meet China's new development goals on the journey ahead in the new era and the new expectations of the people."

He then said, "By doing so, China will create new opportunities for the world with new advances in China's development and contribute our vision and strength to world peace and development and human progress."

He stated "the Chinese companies based in Maharashtra are focusing on high-quality products, R&D, technology transfer, talent training and social responsibility. They are playing an important role in the strategy of "Make in India" and the pursuit of a One-Trillion-Dollar economy by Maharashtra."

He further said "The 5th China International Import Expo will open in Shanghai in November this year. We welcome Maharashtra and Indian companies to actively participate in the import expo by showcasing their products and services."



On occasion The Chinese Ambassador, Sun Weidong points out in the National Day reception held by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, "China is always open to bilateral cooperation of mutual benefits as the 2 largest developing countries, China and India enjoy broad cooperation potential in many fields like poverty alleviation, environmental protection, agriculture, disaster reduction, energy and food security, and digital economy."

Following which The Consulate General of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Mumbai held the 73rd National Day celebrations of China in Mumbai a week ahead on September 24th.

More than 300 guests from business, culture, universities and the consular corps attended the event.

During the reception, Kishor Jawade, General Secretary of the Musicians Federation of India (MFI) sang and entertained the guests with the classic song "Awaara Hoon.." which is yet famous in China. Following which famous Bollywood singer, Parvati Khan sang her popular song, "Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja" from the film Disco Dancer enthralling the audience and compelling them to come on the dance floor.

Famous Bollywood filmmaker Akbar Khan and some local leading Marathi performers also attended the event. Many guests sent good wishes to China and the Chinese People and expressed more extensive cooperation between China and the Consular district.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

