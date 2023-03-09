Chirag Nagpal, Chanda Gartola, Prince Arora, Harpreet Kaur, Vikas Batra renowned comedian Ghulle Shah participated Punjabi film Ghar Vapsi in Abohar

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/GPRC): Ghar Vapsi is a film based on Punjabi culture. Which is being directed by Chirag Nagpal and Vikas Batra. Prince Arora (Parichay Films) is producing the film. It has been shown in the film that the youth of Punjab is leaving Punjab and going out, what effect does their departure have on their lives and what effect does it have on their parents.



The story of the film is written by Chirag Nagpal. The shooting of the film began on last week of feb in Abohar. In which many famous artists of Punjab like Ghulle Shah(Surinder Farishta), Harpreet Kaur, Chanda Gartola, Chirag Nagpal, Vikas Batra, Ved Prakash Allah etc. performed. The film is based on an emotional topic with Ghulle Shah and Harpreet Kaur playing the role of parents and Chanda Gartola and Chirag Nagpal playing the children. The film is produced by Parichay Films and Production The Desi Media. Shot in different locations of Abohar like Nai Abadi, Nagpal Nursing Home, Farm House.

The film will be released on the big screen in September. The shooting of the film has been completed. And now the editing work of the film is going on. The music of the film is given by artists Priyesh Vakil and Zihan (kamal goyal). There are 3 songs in the film which work to keep the audience hooked from beginning to end. The writer director and actor Chirag Nagpal of these three songs told that the film is on a very emotional topic which will bring tears to everyone's eyes.

