Chishti Group organizes a seminar on "International Day of Peace" in India

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Committed to the Sustainable Development Goals by United Nations, Chishti Group organized a seminar on "International Day of Peace" in India at The Constitution Club of India, New Delhi.

Syed Shaheen Chishti, the Chairman of the Group promoted the 2021 theme of this day, as declared by United Nations - Recovering Better for an equitable and sustainable world.

Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Sh. Ajay Nishad graced the occasion to support the significance of Peace worldwide. Esteemed Speakers included Dr. Nishakant Ojha from Cyber Security; Jyotika Kalra, Member, National Human Rights Commission; Padamshree Dr. Dyaneshwar Mulay, IFS, Member of National Human Rights Commission amongst others. Speakers outlined various thoughts during the seminar like Role of Women in Peace; Role of Technology in Global Peace; Role of Commerce in Global Peace etc.

Addressing the gathering, Syed Shaheen Chishti said, "It's my dream to make United India back to become Sone Ki Chidiya - The Golden Bird." Based in England, Shaheen Chishti runs an active campaign towards Inclusion of India in the United Nations Security Council. India is 22% of the world population, and every 5th person in the world is an Indian; thus, it's our right to be included in United Nations Security Council, but till today we are not there. As a mark of Silent protest towards the same, Shaheen Chishti, Chairman, Chishti Group is observing fast on 02 October 2021 (on Gandhi Jayanti). He also urged the people to keep the same for getting our right to be included in the United Nations Security Council.



The seminar was attended by number of participants across India including the Bureaucrats, Diplomats, Entrepreneurs, Spiritual Leaders etc. Since Shaheen Chishti is the descendant of the most revered Indian Sufi Saint Khawaja Mouinuddin Chishti; Haji sahib from Ajmer Sharif Dargah also attended the seminar and spread the symbol of peace on the day.

The whole event was handled and hosted by the renowned Television Presenter & Anchor - Shilpa Bhawana. She also holds the position as Creative Director, BKT Media Pvt. Ltd. and currently successfully running Talk Series on Zee Business, every Sunday at 11:26 am

The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. International Day of Peace is observed around the world on 21 September, each year. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

With 25 years of experience and a Fellow of Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA) since 2005. Running a business as diverse as Chishti Industries gives an idea of how accomplished Mr. Chishti is in terms of shaping up his dream for India. Chishti aims to bring in the best talent across borders, give them the opportunity to learn and grow. Being a sound business persona, Mr. Chishti is a deep spiritual person as well and a staunch proponent of religious harmony. Mr. Chishti is also an Indian - British author, a member of the London Literary Society and one of his biggest project's has been launching of his book on woman empowerment, "The Granddaughter Project".

