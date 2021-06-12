Chitkara University announces Academic Mentorship in BBA with Trent University, Canada

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian students' aspiration to study and work in Canada has become more of a possibility closer to their homes as Chitkara University, a leading private University near Chandigarh, has signed an 'Academic Mentorship' agreement with Trent University - Canada's leading Public University near Toronto - in the faculty of Bachelor of Business Administration or BBA.

Under this very unique and first-of-its-kind model, the students will study an applied Canadian curriculum in the first two years at Chitkara University, which will be co-taught by the Trent faculty. Further, the students will have the option to transfer with 100 percent credits of prior learning to Trent in Canada and graduate with the Trent University BBA degree.

Not only students, but their parents will save atleast 70 percent expenditure on international tuition fees as Chitkara University will provide similar international curriculum and infrastructure at their campus. The students will mature, both academically and in age, before they choose to transfer to Trent in Canada assuring a better level of overall success.

The students will also be prepared for IELTS and other requirements - mandatory for securing a study permit from IRCC, Canada. This is the future of international education that is also mentioned and encouraged in the New Education Policy (NEP) by the Indian government.

Transferring students will be eligible to apply for and secure a 3-year Post Study Work Permit in Canada after their successful graduation.

The agreement was virtually signed by the President of Trent University Dr. Leo Georke and Chancellor of Chitkara University Dr. Ashok Chitkara on June 10. The event was attended by senior leadership of both Universities, including representation from the Ontario Trade & Investment Office.

"It's a step forward in our mission to bring the best global opportunities for our students. Chitkara University is pleased to announce this historic partnership with Trent University Canada. Our aim is to provide students, who wish to pursue their careers abroad, a hassle free platform to live their dreams. The students will be taught under a professional environment by experienced faculty so as to prepare them for brilliant careers across the globe," said Dr. Madhu Chitkara.



Trent University is the #1 undergraduate university in Ontario, Canada. Trent has two beautiful campuses in the suburbs of Toronto, at Peterborough & Durham. Both campuses are well connected with public transportation from downtown Toronto.

The business school at Trent is a well-known and accomplished faculty delivering stellar and applied business education that works closely with the business community in Canada to design and deliver industry ready curriculum.

Needless to say, Toronto being the business capital of Canada and a growing business city of North America offers ample opportunities of employment to the graduating business students. Students will get to choose from, and pursue a wide range of specialisations like Marketing and Consumer Culture, Entrepreneurship, Human Resource Management, Information systems, and E-commerce and Finance.

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India.

With another campus in Himachal Pradesh, the university offers courses in Engineering & Technology, Business, Planning & Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales & Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, and Education. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, scientifically driven pedagogy, and strong industry collaborations, Chitkara University not only attracts the most exemplary students from across the nation but, with its seamless placement support, is also able to help them carve high growth careers.

