Chitkara University Awards an Honorary Doctorate Degree to Dr Aashish Chaudhry of Aakash Healthcare

Chandigarh [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chitkara University awarded an Honorary Doctorate degree to Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director of Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, for his outstanding contribution to the hospital & healthcare industry.

Dr Ashok Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University, and Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, awarded him the degree at Chitkara University Punjab Campus.

Dr Ashok Chitkara acknowledged Dr. Aashish Chaudhry's efforts and said, "Under the leadership of Dr Aashish Chaudhry, the proficient doctors supported by exceptional nursing care have done remarkable work, especially during the worst-hit Covid waves."

Dr Chaudhry graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Post graduated in Orthopaedics from Lady Hardinge Medical College and holds MRCS certification from the Royal College of Surgeons, Glasgow. He also holds a Healthcare Management degree from the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad. Besides his entrepreneurial skills, he is a practising Orthopaedic Surgeon with a special interest and expertise in performing Robotic Knee Replacement and MIS Hip Replacement Surgeries.

Dr Madhu Chitkara congratulated Dr Aashish Chaudhry and said, "Dr. Chaudhry has a demonstrated history of working in the hospital & healthcare industry for more than 20 years. He has penned down numerous peer-reviewed papers and scientific publications. As an expert, his views and advice are often sought on wide-ranging and important matters concerning the pharma and healthcare industries across the globe."



On the occasion, Dr Aashish Chaudhry talked about his journey and experiences. He thanked Chitkara University for the honour and said, "It is a gratitude for me to receive the Honorary Doctorate degree from Chitkara University. I would like to specially thank Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr Madhu Chitkara, for such a privilege. The way Chitkara has made a mark in the education world by offering industry-oriented courses is truly commendable. I hope they continue leading the education edge and reach new heights." Speaking about Aakash Healthcare's expansion plans in India, he said, "We are aggressively working on an expansion plan to make our quality health services available across the country and beyond."

Chitkara University is a private university located in Rajpura, Punjab, India. It offers undergraduate programs, post-graduate program and doctoral programs in fields of engineering, management, pharmacy, health sciences, nursing, hospitality, art & design and education. It is managed by the Chitkara Educational trust.

Chitkara University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) Relevant programmes are approved by the Council of Architecture (COA), Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Indian Nursing Council (INC ) and National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT).

For more information, visit www.chitkara.edu.in.

