Chitkara University confers D.Litt to the Pioneer in India's Startup Eco System

Chandigarh [India], July 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chitkara University conferred the Doctor of Literature degree on Sameer Guglani - Founder of Supermorpheus, a community-driven seed investing platform with 700+ members and a portfolio of 65 plus investments, for his outstanding contribution to Business, Startup community and Humanity.

The Doctorate was awarded to Sameer Guglani at the gathering to celebrate the 17th Convocation of Chitkara University wherein more than 400 students from the Graduating Batch of 2022 of Chitkara Business School including students of MBA in Finance & Banking, Investment Banking, Marketing, HR, Business Analytics and Healthcare Management were awarded their degrees.

Sameer Guglani is one of the pioneers in India's startup ecosystem who in a brief span of under two decades, has transformed Startups and shaped their evolution by building and encouraging a collaborative and supportive community environment across the globe for startup folks who want to grow and evolve in consciousness. He received the degree from Dr Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University and Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University. In his inspiring keynote address to the Graduating Class of 2022, Guglani shared his journey and experiences with the young professionals, encouraging them to believe in themselves and follow their aspirations with unflinching dedication and passion. Humbly accepting the recognition, he said, "I accept this honour on behalf of the Morpheus and Supermorpheus community. Chitkara University is known for their love of startups and innovation, this is another amazing gesture from them."



Congratulating Sameer Guglani amidst rapturous applause, Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, acknowledged Guglani's efforts and exemplary contribution to Business, Startup Community and society at large, through his vision, drive for innovation and passion to bring about transformation and change. Dr Chitkara said, "As a leader, Sameer Guglani has not only contributed to the Startup community but he has also become a role model for many. Students today look up to such leaders and aspire to become like them."

Chitkara University has been established and managed by passionate academicians with the sole mission of making each and every student "industry ready". With more than 25,000 students and 1,700 staff from over 100 different countries, the university is proud of the impact that its graduates, life-changing research, and innovative campuses and industry developments have made - both in India and around the world.

Chitkara University has been awarded the rating of A+ by the prestigious National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which places it among the 5 per cent of higher education institutions (HEIs) in India to be granted such a coveted grade.

For more information, please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

