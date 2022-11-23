Chitkara University signs MoA with Data Security Council of India to collaborate for joint programs on Cyber Security and Privacy

Chandigarh [India], November 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chitkara University has signed a Memorandum of Association (MoA) with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) - National Centre of Excellence for Cyber Security Technology Development (NCoE) for collaboration on conducting joint programs on cyber security and privacy.

The MoA was signed by Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, and Mr. Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI, in the campus premises. Present on occasion were senior officials and industry stalwarts from the organizations like SBI Cards, ONGC, POSOCO, NHPC, DSCI, SAIL, LTI Mindtree, CIALFOR to name a few. A state-of-the-art lab, that shall be dedicated to cyber security & privacy technology development, was also inaugurated on that day.

Chitkara University and DSCI will work jointly as an official industry partner & focus on various areas for cyber security and privacy with core objectives like:

Strengthening further research and innovation in the field of cyber security

Contributing to the realization of national goals and strategies of cyber security

Promoting technology thinking in cyber security and developing security technology community

Developing niche skills and capability for cyber security technology development and entrepreneurship



Chitkara University being an esteemed institution practices research, innovation and entrepreneurship, operates an Incubation Centre for Research & Development, focuses on training, developing, and strengthening the practical application of cyber security, encompassing the process and technology elements of cyber threat detection and mitigation. Speaking on occasion, Dr Madhu Chitkara observed, "This association will help students and aspiring research scholars alike who are keen on pursuing research in Cyber Security, Digital Forensics, Block chain Technology, etc."

Data Security Council of India (DSCI) is a not-for-profit, industry body on data protection in India, setup by NASSCOM®, committed to making the cyberspace safe, secure and trusted by establishing best practices, standards and initiatives in cyber security and privacy. To further its objectives, DSCI engages with governments and their agencies, regulators, industry sectors, industry associations, and think tanks for policy advocacy, thought leadership, capacity building and outreach activities.

The National Centre of Excellence for Cyber security Technology Development is a joint initiative conceptualized by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MEITY) and DSCI for setting up connected, concerted & coordinated efforts to catalyze and accelerate cyber security technology development and entrepreneurship in the country. NCOE is working to establish India as a leading hub for cyber security capabilities and leverage the expertise to secure the Digital India of Tomorrow from cyber threats.

Chitkara University has been established and managed by passionate academicians with the sole mission of making each and every student "industry ready". With more than 25,000 students and 1,700 staff from over 100 different countries, the university is proud of the impact that its graduates, life-changing research, and innovative campuses and industry developments have made - both in India and around the world.

Chitkara University has been awarded the rating of A+ by the prestigious National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which places it among the 5% of higher education institutions (HEIs) in India to be granted such a coveted grade.

