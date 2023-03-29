Chitrangda Singh turns showstopper for the grand finale of IBJA fashion show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA) organised a grand fashion show in Mumbai recently. Top models walked the ramp showcasing the latest trends and designs in jewellery. The event was attended by industry leaders as well as fashion enthusiasts. The show featured an impressive collection of jewellery, ranging from delicate and minimalist pieces to bold and statement designs. The pieces on display were created by some of the most talented designers in the jewellery industry, each with their unique style and vision.

The evening began with the display of silver jewellery by Purple Jewels Pvt. Ltd. Models walked the ramp in black attires highlighting the silver jewels. The second round showcased diamond jewellery by Laxmi Diamonds. The third round saw models walking the ramp in traditional sari displaying gold jewellery by Arihant Jewel Craft.

The Fourth and the grand finale round saw a beautiful fusion of traditional and modern styled diamond jewellery by Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. Designer Sonali Jain brought a bold and edgy vibe to the runway as the models displayed breath-taking designs in diamond jewellery. Showstopper for the finale round was Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh. She looked stunning in an off-shoulder black gown.



Supermodels including Kavita Kharayat, Deepti Gujral, Candice Pinto, Anchal Kumar, Reha Sukheja, Anita Kumar, Iris Maity, Rachel Bayros, Jaspal Kaur, Mitali Rannorey and Karishma Modi, exuded confidence and poise as they walked the runway. Stylist for the event was Jackie Besterwitch and the show director was Faheem. The event was curated by Creation House.

India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA) was established in 1919, as a result of the prevailing circumstances in the market that warranted an association with a multi-faceted approach to the problems and challenges faced by the bullion traders in a newly liberated India. The IBJA has grown in its reach, stature and reputation over the years since its creation. It has proved to be an unbiased platform and is now considered the Apex association for all bullion and jewellery associations in India. Presently India is the world's largest consumer of Gold bullion, gold jewellery and gold ornaments.

For more details, please visit www.ibja.co.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

