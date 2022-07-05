Chogori India Retail Limited (CIRL) launched India's largest Columbia Sportswear's Flagship Store in Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 5 (ANI/GPRC): Chogori India Retail Limited (CIRL) opened doors to the flagship store of Columbia Sportswear at 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru.

The launch evening witnessed the presence of Priyanka Mangesh Mohite, first Indian woman to climb Mt. Annapurna, Mt. Makalu, Mt.Everest, Kanchenjunga and Mt. Lhotse!

"With the advent of our fourth store in Bangalore and the largest one in India, we aim to be the game changer and known as the best outdoor sportswear brand in India. The industry is witnessing a rapid growth projection and the enthusiasts need gear that are backed by superior technology and can withstand extreme conditions", says Ankur Bhatia, CEO, Chogori India Retail Limited. (CIRL retails Columbia Sportswear)

Spread across 2500 sq. feet, the Indiranagar store is designed to offer first hand & top-of-the-line experience to the consumer with the widest range of top-notch gear for the outdoor enthusiasts. The brand crafts outdoor gear fortified with industry - leading technologies and is 'tested tough' before reaching the end-consumer.

The interactive evening was followed by the in-person session with trekking experts and enthusiasts Mamatha & Niranjan, Co-Founders, Bangalore Adventurers. The shift towards activities like trekking, hiking, mountaineering & rock climbing are at the forefront now making these sports more than just hobbies.



The brand aims to cater to this discerning audience by providing them with the right equipment, accessories and clothing required to face the unexpected and challenging landscapes and weather conditions. Columbia's latest sportswear collection is fueled by technological philosophies - Warm, Dry, Cool, Protected. The technologies such as Omni-shade, Omni Freeze Zero, Omni Wick and Omni Tech give one protection against sun, keeps one warm, cool and dry while being active outdoors.

The brand has a consistent strategy of expanding their retail presence in India and they are planning to open stores in Lucknow, Mangalore, Indore, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, etc, in 4-6 months. Bhatia adds, "The Chogori family is working towards building a network of stores attempting to bring closer the adventure chasers and gear that is used globally". They are also focusing towards strengthening digital presence with a dedicated online portal for outdoor sportswear products.

Based in Portland, Oregon, USA, Columbia Sportswear is a global brand that crafts outdoor sportswear gear fortified with industry-leading technologies and tested in their own backyard.

Their apparel, footwear, and accessories reflect the Pacific Northwest heritage and indomitable spirit.

Website link:https://columbiasportswear.co.in/

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

