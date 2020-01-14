Choose a personal loan for weddings from Bajaj Finserv and finance your big day with ease

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Jan 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A wedding is an exciting time in the family and is a celebration that takes on a particularly auspicious and lavish character in India. Given that ceremony in our part of the world often go on for days, weddings are likely to incur a sizeable budget too.

In fact, statistics show that even simple weddings could cost anywhere between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5 crore. Data from a recent study also indicates that in 2018-19, two out of ten loan applications by young Indians were for weddings. This indicates a trend that younger Indians don't shy away from planning an opulent wedding in India or hosting a dream celebration abroad.

If you are planning to tie the knot soon, check out wedding loans once you plan your budget. A Personal Loan for wedding, especially from a reliable lender such as Bajaj Finserv, offered through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited can help you manage all the big expenses related to your big day minus the hassle. Read on to know more:

Quick access to a large loan

When you opt for a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Wedding, you get access to a large, collateral-free loan of up to Rs 25 lakh. This is extremely beneficial as wedding preparations are time-sensitive matters.

For instance, you may want to purchase a rare bridal jewellery set or perhaps a designer lehenga from an exclusive boutique. Instead of dipping into your savings or swiping your credit card, consider a personal loan. Applying online is easy, you get approval in just five minutes, and funds are disbursed within just 24 hours.

Use the sanctioned amount as you please

Wedding loans can be used to finance all aspects of the day's celebrations as personal loans do not come with spending restrictions. You can use the loan to book a more opulent venue, get married alongside tranquil shores, plan a honeymoon, book flight tickets and hotels for family and friends, or hire videographers, photographers, make-up artists, and other professionals. Further, you can split the costs incurred over a tenor of up to 60 months.

The Flexi Loan facility can address sudden expenses

Bajaj Finserv's Flexi Loan facility allows you to borrow from the approved sanction, in parts, any number of times, without having to make multiple applications or pay additional fees.

Here, interest is charged on the amount only and this helps you keep your loan EMI payments in check, even as you address urgent needs that crop up. For instance, you may have forgotten to budget for gifts for the bride's or groom's side of the family or may need to arrange accommodation for additional guests travelling in from far. Instant access to funds helps you tackle such unforeseen expenses with ease.

Manage your wedding loan online, wherever you are

With a Wedding Loan from Bajaj Finserv, you benefit from on-the-go loan management facilities, courtesy of the dedicated customer portal, Experia.

You can access your loan account by entering your credentials and view statements, initiate withdrawals, and make part-prepayments. Moreover, for any queries pertaining to the loan and loan charges, you can get in touch with a Bajaj Finserv representative.

Get started soon, courtesy of simple wedding loan eligibility criteria

On meeting the following eligibility criteria, you can make use of a Marriage Loan from Bajaj Finserv.

* You must be between 23 and 55 years of age

* You must be working in an MNC or public/private company

* You must be an Indian citizen living in the country

Additionally, having a high CIBIL score, 750 or above, can help you secure attractive terms on your wedding loan.

Now that you know how a Personal Loan for Wedding from Bajaj Finserv can help you conveniently finance a wedding, check your pre-approved offer to expedite the application process. Simply enter basic details into the ensuing form to enjoy instant financing on customised terms.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

