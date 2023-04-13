CHOSEN Store to launch its app on Tamil New Year

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chennai based CHOSEN, the store renowned for its high performance cosmeceutical and nutraceutical products, has announced the launch of its mobile app on the eve of Tamil New Year. The app can be downloaded on both iOS and Android platforms. With this app, customers can expect a range of offers and exciting benefits to maximize their joy of shopping.

"CHOSEN, as a brand has been widely recognized for its unique product offerings, and the launch of the mobile app is expected to take its services to a new level. The app will be available on both iOS and Android, making it easily accessible to a wider range of customers," said Punitha Vijayakrishnan, Head of Marketing Operations, CHOSEN.

"With the launch of the CHOSEN store mobile app, customers will be able to enjoy exclusive discounts, pre-launch product samples, and bonus loyalty points at the time of signing up. This move is aimed at providing shoppers with a seamless shopping experience, making it more convenient for them to access the latest and the best deals at the store," Punitha added.



The app has undergone successful trial runs on Android in March and recently on iOS too, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free shopping experience for customers. The app is designed to cater to the needs of discerning shoppers, making it easy for them to browse through a wide range of products and place their orders from the comfort of their homes.

The launch of the CHOSEN store mobile app on Tamil New Year marks a significant milestone for the brand. It is expected to attract more customers to the store while also enhancing their shopping experience. With the app, customers can stay up-to-date with the latest product offerings, exclusive discounts, and other exciting deals. It is a move that reflects the brand's commitment to providing its customers with the best possible shopping experience.

One can also log into www.chosenstore.in to avail of many benefits and offers.

