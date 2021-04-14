Chronic Kidney Disease: The reality by Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Chronic kidney disease is characterized by a gradual and cumulative loss of kidney function over many years. This disease frequently goes unnoticed and undiagnosed until the condition has progressed significantly. Generally, people don't realize they have chronic kidney failure until their kidney function has dropped to 25 per cent of normal. This is harmful to the body.



However, chronic kidney disease treatment focuses on slowing the progression of kidney damage. Without artificial filtering (dialysis) or a kidney transplant, chronic kidney disease may progress to end-stage kidney failure, which can be fatal. In order to educate patients regarding the pros and cons of treatment, proper counseling sessions are provided by the hospitals. Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital has a good Kidney disease treatment centre.



Changes in GFR (Glomerular Filtration Rate) help in identifying the rate of kidney damage and are divided into five stages. (GFR is a measurement of how much blood your kidneys filter in one minute).



Stage 1: In this stage, GFR is within acceptable limits. However, evidence of kidney disease has been detected.



Stage 2: GFR is less than 90 milliliters, and there is evidence of kidney disease. Here, a mild decrease in kidney function ensures.



Stage 3: GFR rate is less than 60 milliliters which signifies a mild to moderate decrease in kidney function.



Stage 4: GFR rate is less than 30 milliliters signifying an acute reduction in kidney function.





Stage 5: This is the last stage and is also known as ESRD (End-Stage Renal Disorder). In this stage, the GFR rate is less than 15 millimeters implying kidney failure.



Kidney disease must be diagnosed and treated in the initial stages to avoid severe consequences. Patients with diabetes should have microalbuminuria (small quantities of protein) in urine tested once a year. This test can detect diabetic nephropathy in its early stages.



For ESRD, a kidney transplant is the best treatment as it ensures long-term survival and lower risks of fatality. At Hiranandani Hospital, Kidney Transplant treatment is undertaken under the supervision of renowned nephrologists. After the treatment, Doctors prescribe some immunosuppressants to prevent kidney rejection. These anti-rejection medications make your body more susceptible to infection. The patients must take all of their medications exactly as prescribed by the doctor. If these drugs are skipped even for a short time, the patient's body can reject the new kidney.



Dr Sujit Chatterjee, CEO of Hiranandani Hospital Stats:

* Blood in the urine, high blood pressure, and fatigue are the common symptoms of CKD.

* Diabetes can lead to chronic kidney failure.

* For people suffering from CKD, disease">heart disease becomes more prevalent.

* For the accurate estimation of kidney functionality, GFR is best.

* Blood tests, kidney scans, and biopsy are widely used methodologies to make the diagnosis for kidney failure.

