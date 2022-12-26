CIL appoints Mukesh Choudhary as director of marketing

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 26 (ANI): Coal India (CIL) has appointed Mukesh Choudhary as director for marketing on the board for five years.

Choudhary has assumed charge from Friday, the state-owned Maharatna coal mining behemoth said in a statement shared with stock exchanges.



Prior to taking up the reins of CIL marketing division's top slot, he was deputy director general of the department of defence production under the ministry of defence. Choudhary assumed the charge from B Veera Reddy, director for technical, CIL, who was additionally officiating as director for marketing since May of this year.

An officer of Indian Ordnance Factory Services (IOFS) 1996 batch, Choudhary completed Mechanical Engineering with honours from Engineering College Kota. He also holds a master of financial analysis (MFA) degree and an MBA degree.

CIL said Choudhary was well versed in the finer nuances of the country's coal demand-supply chain and its marketing system on the back of his six-and-half-year exposure as director for coal production and despatch in the ministry of coal where his functions included monitoring coal supplies, transport logistics and marketing policies. He also served on the boards of three government-owned coal companies - MCL, SECL, NLTPL, NCL, SCCL and CMDPI. (ANI)

