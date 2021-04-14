CIMCON Lighting selects UST to scale its smart lighting controls and smart city platforms

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): CIMCON Lighting Inc., (CIMCON) the leading global provider of smart city technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, to build and accelerate the time to market of CIMCON's best-in-class smart lighting controls and smart city platforms, in an effort to help cities and utilities more rapidly realize the benefits of smart city applications.

Under the multi-year agreement, UST's Semiconductor business vertical and UST BlueConch Technologies, its product engineering services arm, will provide high-tech services across software development, manufacturing, R&D, supply chain, firmware, cloud platforms, and mobility to CIMCON Lighting.

In this engagement, UST will partner with CIMCON, offering end-to-end engineering services to manufacture CIMCON's proprietary products. Working with CIMCON, UST's skilled hardware, firmware, and software engineers will help enhance and scale highly reliable product lines. UST will also work with CIMCON to optimize its supply chain and procurement, incorporating localization wherever feasible. Focused on intelligent lighting systems, this multi-year partnership involves all aspects of the business from system design to operations and will be operated out of UST's multiple Centers of Excellence (CoE)s across the globe.



Swapnil Shah, Chief Executive Officer, CIMCON, said, "I'm excited for CIMCON to deepen our relationship with UST. I have enjoyed a long history of productive partnerships with UST throughout my career and have high confidence in their ability to support CIMCON's global delivery growth across North America, Latin America, Australia, and the rest of the world. I look forward to a long and profitable relationship."

Speaking on this occasion, S Ramprasad, President, UST BlueConch Technologies, said, "UST will leverage its vast product engineering expertise to further support CIMCON in the building of its world-class products and operate from our global centers, including the new center of excellence we recently set up in Ahmedabad, India. This engagement will further strengthen our presence in the Industry 4.0 and IoT-based solution offerings."

"Our partnership with CIMCON is built on UST's strong and seamless synergy and expertise in IT, hardware, and product engineering, which enables us to provide end-to-end solutions to industrial and automotive customers across the globe. As a strategic partner to CIMCON Lighting, we also look forward to providing their smart city solutions to our customers in over 26 countries where UST operates," said Gilroy Mathew, VP, and Head of Semiconductor, UST.

UST's semiconductor vertical has over 5,000 specialists spread across more than 15 countries. This versatile talent base supports eight of the top ten worldwide semiconductor companies. UST's strong semiconductor capabilities, coupled with BlueConch's deep experience in product engineering services, will uniquely position CIMCON Lighting to meet its growing global market demand.

