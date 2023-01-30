Cinephiles, watch these movies that deal with drug abuse, mental health

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI/PNN): One thing that the world is fighting for is secularism and freedom of speech. To address harmony in relationships, watch Secular Soulmates-a story of two friends from different cultures. Here, actor Dipanshu Sharma plays a detective who stands up against injustice in a tragic situation. Secular Soulmates is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

One thing that sets apart Dipanshu Sharma from other actors is his diverse choice of roles and his intense process. He has Indian roots, a film career in America and a presence across the globe. He is like us, he was not born with a silver spoon but he made his own way up.

Drug abuse is a major issue among youth across the globe and the actor presents it in his film RomeAntic. The best actor in LA plays Finn here-a man who descends into a rabbit hole of debt and drugs. RomeAntic is acquired by Amazon prime and should soon be up on the platform.

Another gem from the Indian actor's repertoire is Baking 101. Here, Dipanshu plays Jay-who faces the tough decision of coming out as a gay man and hoping for the acceptance of his strict, religious Indian parents. This huge step, which promotes LGBTQ community plays a significant role as it inspires our current youth to widen up their mindset and accept it optimistically.

When asked about his motto in life, the best Indian actor said, "I'm on an undisputable mission to increase diversity and put Asian actors at the forefront of the global artistic community."



In That Winning Feeling Dipanshu plays an eccentric chess prodigy who deals with addiction and mental health issues. His role is inspired by Bobby Fischer's life, who was a living example of talent combined with dedication for this youth. The film won the award for Best Advanced Filmmaking Short as well as The Audience Award at Pasadena City College Film Festival (PCCFF).



Wait, there is more in store. He has been working really hard to gain more and more followers as he can be a positive influence in this market. His latest work is the television series Scam King of the West. The series revolves around the immeasurable amount of phone scams made by Indians living in the USA.

Today, when Dipanshu Sharma looks back at his eventful work trajectory he feels, "My journey has not been an easy one and I had to work hard for everything in life. There are no free lunches. I could navigate through this tough path as I had clarity of thoughts and direction and yes, a supportive bunch of people.

