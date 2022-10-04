CIPACA on a mission to generate funding of 1,000 crores to support rural hospitals to grow 10x

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/SRV): CIPACA, a leading rural ICU care provider in India, has entered into collaboration with RupeeBoss to offer funding options for up to 1,000 crores to support rural hospitals in India. The Business Leadership League Growth Meet took place on October 1, 2022, Saturday at BSE Convention Hall, Fort, Mumbai.

CIPACA has been committed to serving rural India by uplifting the rural ICU care services and providing the international standards of ICU services to its rural counterparts. Its Drop-in ICU concept has become a successful model, implemented in several states of the country, as it has saved more than 1,60,000 lives.

CIPACA has its footprint across 9 states through partnerships with hospitals in small towns and rural areas and has been providing 24x7 emergency and ICU services to rural critical patients. So, critically-ill patients not only get 'golden hour' emergency care but also avoid travelling to big hospitals in faraway cities, thereby providing huge savings to poor families.

As part of its Rural ICU Mission, CIPACA has joined hands with RupeesBoss, a financial services provider based out of India's financial capital Mumbai to offer exclusive funding of INR 1,000 crores to help rural hospitals grow 10x. Rupeeboss have been serving MSMEs' Financial needs at their doorsteps free of cost by joining hands with MSME Experts and Ecosystem Partners across PAN India, having partnered with 100+ Banks & NBFCs in the Country offering 360 Degree Loan Services.

Throughout its 7-year journey, CIPACA is known to improve the business turnover of several small and medium-sized hospitals located in rural and sub-urban areas of the country through ICUs. It is no hidden fact that once a hospital gets its own ICU, its ecosystem automatically improves and with that the hospital witnesses a surge in its overall revenue.



While 70 per cent of India's population resides in rural areas, it is important that rural hospital upgrades themselves in their services to be at par with tertiary care hospitals in cities. Therefore, the network of partnering hospitals that CIPACA has partnered with also wants to go next level in providing CT scan, MRI, and cathlab services etc. However, they often face the challenge of having proper finances to support their vision, which impairs their ability to deliver care at par with tertiary care providers.

CIPACA has thus come forward with its collaboration with banking and non-banking sectors like that of RupeeBoss to finance these rural hospitals in procuring infrastructure and equipments needed by them to grow 10x of their existing capacity through a massive funding of 1,000 crores.

Widely acclaimed as India's Leading Rural ICU Care Provider, CIPACA is a team of ICU expert doctors, ICU nurses, ICU technicians, paramedical professionals, ICU patient counsellors, infection control teams, MDCCT (multi-disciplinary critical care teams), ICU Software & IT professionals and administration professionals committed to delivering 24x7 World Class ICU care services to the Small and medium hospitals located in taluks, districts and suburbs of cities, currently operating across eight states of the country.

CIPACA is a team of 300+ ICU expert Doctors, 500+ ICU nurses, and paramedical and business development professionals specialized in establishing tertiary-level multidisciplinary ICUs, specially designed to cater to rural and suburban areas. With 80,00,000+ hours of experience in setting up and operating ICUs and having saved more than 1,60,000 lives, CIPACA has been recognized as 'The best ICU care Provider in Rural India' and 'COVID Warriors award' at the national level, 'The most socially responsible organization of the year' and 'The most innovative healthcare delivery organization' at international level. National recognition of "Best Quality ICU Services in Rural India" and international recognition of "Most Trusted multi-disciplinary ICU Care provider" at International Healthcare Leadership Awards have been added to CIPACA's feathers recently.

