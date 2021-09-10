CISCE Sem 1 Boards: Special Exam Series launched with datesheet, time table announced

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/Mediawire): Datesheet, Time Table Announced for ICSE & ISC Semester 1 Board Exams Class 10 & 12 2021-22. Semester 1 ICSE & ISC Board Exams 2021-22 to begin from 15 Nov.

Exam timing for Class 10 is 11 am every day, with exam duration of 1 hour, and for class 12, exams will begin at 2 pm every day with exam duration is 1.5 hours. Students are allotted 15 minutes time for reading the question paper. Datesheet, Time table For Semester 1 ICSE & ISC Board Exams 2021-22 can be downloaded from CISCE Official Site: https://www.cisce.org/

Here are top notch tips to follow to Ace MCQ-Based Semester 1 ICSE & ISC Board Exams 2021-22:

1. Time To Follow Comprehensive & Smart Exam Strategy

You need to map out the full syllabus, find out the weightage of topics. It's time to identify your strong and weak points. Decoding your weak areas will give you exposure to which topics you need to focus on. With approx. 2 Months left, you need to work on prioritizing topics that have a higher weightage in the examination. It's time to Refer to the marking scheme to understand the topic-wise weightage.

Once you have completed the above analysis; you should create a study plan which incorporates enough time for self-assessment and revision. A proven smart exam strategy will ace your score meter in this special ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Board Exam 2021-22.

2. Right Study Toolkit

There have been a multitude of changes this year to the syllabus and assessment structure. Having access to the right study material is a must to score maximum in ICSE & ISC MCQ Based Semester 1 Board Exams 2021-22. A comprehensive preparation with concept clarity and extensive practice of MCQs is the need of the hour to ace your ICSE & ISC Semester 1 Board Exams 2021-22.

New Syllabus Semester 1 Oswaal ICSE & ISC Question Banks 2021-22 consists of all MCQs typologies announced by CISCE to ace ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021-22.

BENEFITS

* Strictly as per the new syllabus for ICSE ISC Semester 1 Board Exams 2021-22 for the academic session 2021-22 for class 10 & 12

* Chapter-wise Topic-wise MCQ-based With Largest MCQs Question Pool

* Includes Answer keys along with explanations

* Revision Notes Included for in-depth study



* Mind Maps for topic- correlation & Mnemonics for quick learning

* Would Find Concept videos for blended learning

* With Topics found Difficult & Suggestions for students.

* Dynamic QR code included keeping the students updated for the 2021 Exam paper or any further CISCE notifications/circulars



Here's the recommended link for New Syllabus Semester 1 ICSE Question Banks Class 10 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/38XBPvX

New Syllabus Semester 1 ISC Question Banks Class 12 Board Exams 2021 22: https://bit.ly/2Xg1wFM

3. Solve Every Question Type

Apartfrom knowing the theory well, the key to getting high scores in an MCQ examination is rigorous practice. This time, the entire question paper will be MCQ based. Hence it is essential to know not only the subject, but also the right answering strategies for MCQs. MCQs have a number of answering strategies such as elimination, best fit, most probable, and so on.

Rigorous practice in all the board-based typologies will enhance student's answering speed and accuracy and ace the chances of scoring maximum.

To Ace MCQ-Syllabus-Based ICSE & ISC Semester 1 Board Exams 2021-22, it's vital to prepare comprehensively with concept clarity utmost required, as the exam is MCQ-based. There are more chances to score maximum when all your concepts are clear, as the exam is not theory-based.

To Ace, all typologies of MCQs, the New Syllabus Semester 1 ICSE & ISC Question Banks Class 10 & 12, for Board Exams 2021-22 is the one to go with for extensive preparation.

Conclusion

Students need to accelerate their preparation since the Semester 1 examination is only a few months away. Trusted resources are the right enablers for a high scoring strategy.

