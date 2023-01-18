CitiusTech's Software Development Projects Appraised at Maturity Level 5 of CMMI DEV V2.0 Model

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): CitiusTech, a leader in healthcare technology and consulting services, announced that it was recently appraised at Maturity Level 5 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) DEV V2.0 for its Software Development Projects following Agile Methodology. The benchmark appraisal was performed by CMMI Appraisal Partner QAI India.

CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals. CitiusTech's appraisal at Maturity Level 5 indicates that the organization is performing at an 'optimizing' level. At this level, CitiusTech is recognized to continually improve its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs.

Atul Soneja, COO, CitiusTech, said, "CitiusTech is committed to building excellence in its software services and products capability to meet the fast-evolving business and technology needs of healthcare organizations. As we continue to support our clients in their digital transformation journey, flawless execution, predictable delivery and uncompromised quality become paramount. This appraisal affirms our strong organizational culture of continuous improvement to our processes and benchmarks to unlock greater value for our customers."

Punam Shejale, SVP - Process Excellence & Information Risk Management, CitiusTech, said, "With CMMI-DEV V2.0 level 5 appraisal, CitiusTech reaches the top-level maturity recognition for its software development projects following Agile Methodology. The journey with CMMI has helped us deliver high-quality services, set newer goals in our delivery excellence journey, and build a culture of continuous improvement."

CitiusTech is a partner of choice to the world's largest healthcare and life sciences organizations and enables them to accelerate digital innovation, drive business transformation and improve care outcomes. With deep healthcare domain experience, specialized frameworks and next-gen accelerators, CitiusTech drives delivery excellence and speed-to-value for its clients across health plans, providers, MedTech and life sciences organizations.

CitiusTech is a leading provider of digital technology and consulting services to payer, provider, medical technology, and life sciences companies. With over 8,000 healthcare technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers healthcare digital innovation, business transformation and industry-wide convergence for over 130 organizations, through next-generation technologies, solutions, and products. Key focus areas include healthcare interoperability, secure data management, quality and performance analytics, value-based care, patient experience, medical imaging, connected health, payer-provider convergence, care coordination and population health management. CitiusTech's cutting-edge technology expertise, deep healthcare domain expertise and strong focus on digital transformation enables healthcare and life sciences companies to reinvent themselves to deliver better outcomes, accelerate growth, drive efficiencies, and ultimately make a meaningful impact to patients. Follow CitiusTech on Twitter or LinkedIn.

For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk, and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One in Tech, a philanthropic foundation that supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced, under-represented populations.



Contacts:

Saviera Barretto

+91- 8424917719

saviera.barretto@citiustech.com

Sneha Bangera

sneha.bangera@archetype.co

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

