CitizenChat aiming for a global presence, offers a next-gen social media platform

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/SRV): CitizenChat is aiming to increase its presence across the country and further expand into international markets with its next-gen social media platform that provides a safe, secure and reliable service. The unified platform offers a plethora of features such as audio and video calling, in-chat live translator, colour coded profiles, and many more. The application aims to foster collaborations, connections and interactivity at all levels for a feature-loaded yet convenient platform.

The social media platform prides itself on integrating top-level security and privacy feature AI and AR to provide a seamless experience and create a renowned medium for people to connect, learn and grow together. Additionally, CitizenChat also serves as a platform for millennials to find and connect with the right career opportunities and avail learning opportunities on the go. The application has integrated educational courses to help those interested with the latest, in-demand skills and in achieving personal and professional growth.

Further, CitizenChat integrates blockchain technology to offer a simple, safe and efficient way to invest and trade in digital assets. Along with this, trading of NFT tokens will also be made available to the users in the near future. With clear instructions and minimal steps, users can easily avail the services and become a part of the ecosystem that CitizenChat envisions.

Nagamallaiah Matla, CEO of CitizenChat, said, "We are delighted with the response we have received so far and the ecosystem we have managed to foster. Continuing this, we would like to expand not only across the country but also on a global scale. Through our mission to create a community that adds value to foster a positive change in the world, we hope to bridge gaps between people and systems. At CitizenChat, we thrive on intensifying our user's progress and helping them flourish in the digital realm and be a part of their success."





As a testament to the quality of service provided by CitizenChat, the application is already trusted by over 2 million users with assurance of security and access controls including Data Loss Prevention, Compliance, Admin Settings, Vault Retention, and Holds amongst many. Additionally, CitizenChat also offers various social networking features such as AR video filters, AI to offer curated content based on interests and behaviour, sharing content in multiple forms with followers, live message translator, and many more. As a part of its upcoming paid offerings, CitizenChat users will be able to opt for Premium Profile (additional benefits such as guaranteed minimum viewership, verified profile, and premium badge), in-app monetisation (ads and content promotions) and CC Star (auto-upgrade for users with good content and follower base).

Since its inception, CitizenChat has shown an upwards trajectory and is set to revolutionize the social media ecosystem. With millions already onboard, the next-gen platform strives to bring together like-minded individuals to foster a community for the future.

To know more, visit - www.citizenchat.com

