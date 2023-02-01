"CITY KE SITARE" Fortius Infocom PVT LTD bringing a revolution in Telecommunication Sector

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI/PNN): Changing the world by creating an extensive amount of advertising through text and local bulk SMS services, Fortius Infocom PVT, LTD. is creating a buzz among the people for more effective and easy communication.

This startup was started in 2012 with a motivation to provide the best services at very affordable and reasonable prices to their clients and to stop running in a rat race, instead standing up in this domain of Bulk SMS services and other Mobile Value Added Services (VAS).

Harshit Srivastava, the Managing Director of Fortius Infocom PVT. LTD. has taken this company to new heights by walking on the path of his VISION. Never sabotaging his one and only motivation of being the best in whatsoever he is involved in, he has created some unimaginable services and has also given employment to many. For the revolution he is bringing in the world, he was awarded the Achiever's Award on the 6th of December, 2022 conferred by Minister Ashish Singh Patel who is indeed the minister of technical education. This award was offered in the presence of a special guest Mr Mahapur Sanyukta Bhatia.



As the title conveys loudly, the title he was stated, "City Ke Sitare" was given to him by Radio City 91.1 FM when he was awarded the city's most prestigious award for the Excellence in Telecommunication Service in the presence of the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak of Uttar Pradesh. This event was hosted on 28th November 2022, and this is something which is very close to his heart and even something that he is proud of.

This company provides personalised advertisements for each and every phone. Their offerings include bulk SMS software, which allows them to send thousands of messages in a few seconds. With their exceptional and reasonably priced SMS service, you can easily customise your marketing strategies to the necessities of your SMS subscribers. Even send a promotional message or a quick update regarding your services; SMS services can easily adapt to every type of business. You can also combine SMS service with your other marketing strategies. This facility has grown in today's market and would be a huge benefit to many new startups and growing businesses. Affordability is the primary motto in the field of advertising and Fortius Infocom PVT. LTD. is adaptably working on it, creating affordable and presentable pricing for those in the market who are considering Bulk SMS and Mobile Value Added Services (VAS). They have a fantastic team that works on cutting-edge technology and has developed solutions to help you get the best results for your business.

This company offers various things in this sector such as Unicode SMS, Promotional SMS, API Integration, Senders ID and Template, Transactional SMS, SMS Scheduling and many other value-added services. It's not just the services they provide but customer satisfaction is the real goal by providing Detailed Statistics of the Account, Dedicated Account Manager and Real-Time Reports so that you can work on it and help to know the company Outpost in a better way.

Fortius Infocom PVT. LTD. is on the mission of continuously adapting, planning, executing, experimenting, changing and bringing the best service possible at the most affordable price that can bring tranquil in the life of their client.

