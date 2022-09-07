City's first Selfie Studio at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune invites you to make a pose with several exciting backdrops

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Truly a shopper's paradise, Phoenix Marketcity, Pune has been touted as the number one destination when it comes to entertainment, dining, and shopping in the city. This time around the mall has just taken its social media influencer game to the next level by setting up City's first 'Selfie Studio' on the third floor next to Viman Nagar Social. City's first 'Selfie Studio' with more than 10 selfie facets is now open to a new Instagram-worthy "immersive experience". The most prominent features of the studio would help patrons capture a horde of memorable snaps and make the most of #TheGoodLife.

Off lately Selfie studios have become trendy in tandem with the rise of social media. Instead of a professional photographer at the helm, customers can have creative control at the studio and can cycle through several backdrops-each with different aesthetics and themes-to capture the most unique 'selfie' moment. At Phoenix Marketcity's Selfie Studio everything is a photo-op, the chic set up with graffitied walls each with a different theme to make memories with all your loved ones. It includes ten interactive backdrops like 'Glass Hearts' will reflect all the love mushed perfectly in posed snaps, Nom Nom Effect will offer you to pose with a multitude of food props in front of the 'Nom Nom' wall, Heart 2 Heart go all hearts out in front of the 'All we have is INSTAGRAM' wall, Vintage Vanity adorned with more 50+ record player discs and mantled gramophone. The 'Classic Forever' wall gives you a perfect opportunity to maintain a vein vintage vibe, and the Donut wall with myriad options of vibrant colored donuts, the wall portrays a sweet take on making sweeter memories at Phoenix Marketcity Pune. And lastly, the Emoticon Rush is a happy corner with a massive mix of smileys to make your Instagram post a worthy one. The Smiley schedule-a weekly agenda of smiley laid out according to days will ensure you have the best groupfies.



The mall has already witnessed a couple of social media influencers' walk-ins, proving it to be the most exciting and happening place to be at. There are various exciting prizes and vouchers that one can win by posting a selfie on Instagram and tagging Phoenix Marketcity, Pune. The mall provides its patrons with the best international brands, offers, events, and a holistic shopping experience. With its fusion of fashion, food, fun, culture, and ambiance, Phoenix Marketcity heralds a new era for premium destination shopping in Pune for the entire family.

