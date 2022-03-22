CJI nominates Mahalakshmi Pavani, the first woman senior advocate to the Legal Advisory Committee of the Bar Council of India.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 22 (ANI/PNN): Chief Justice of India (CJI), NV Ramanna, has nominated Mahalakshmi Pavani Senior Advocate, Supreme Court, to the Legal Advisory Committee of the Bar Council of India (BCI).

The Advocates Act 1961 established the BCI as a statutory body to regulate and represent the Indian bar. It performs the regulatory function by prescribing standards of professional conduct and etiquette, as well as exercising disciplinary jurisdiction over the bar. It also establishes standards for legal education and grants recognition to universities whose law degrees will be accepted as qualifications for enrolment as an advocate.

In addition, the BCI serves as a representative body by safeguarding the rights, privileges, and interests of advocates and by establishing funds to aid in the organisation of welfare systems for them.



Pavani is a senior advocate holding the distinction of being the first woman from Karnataka and the seventh woman to be designated "Senior Advocate" by the Supreme Court of India after a Full Court bestowed upon her the coveted 'Senior's Gown' on April 23, 2015.

Pavani enrolled with the Bar Council of Karnataka on August 21, 1992, commenced her practice under the late K.C. Shivasubramaniam, and gained tremendous exposure in the fields of civil, criminal, and corporate litigation as well as conveyancing.

Pavani joined her father-in-law, late PP Rao and commenced practice at the Supreme Court of India. Pavani has represented the Union of India, the State of Punjab and represented political leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, HD Devegowda, HD Kumaraswamy, Late Dorjee Kandu, Late J Jayalalitha, ministers of different states on several matters and argued before the Supreme Court and done several cases for private litigants.

Pavani is also a recipient of several awards in recognition of her efforts and contributions to law and society and has written a book titled 'Parameswara to PP' released by Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President of India.

