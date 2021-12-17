Clardey Global launches Its new vertical, will provide customers with a whole new range of wellness products

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/PNN): India's leading beauty and wellness brand, Clardey has launched its new venture Clardey Global- an onshore and e-commerce store designed to provide customers with an opportunity to redefine their life and enjoy an enhanced quality of life. Scheduled on December 3, the launch took place at Radisson Blu, Amritsar, with a gathering of more than 250 people who were a part of this successful event.

Clardey Global is a direct selling firm incorporated under the Companies Act. With no middlemen and complexities involved, the firm, as stated in the memorandum of association, operates directly with sellers and other retail outlets to provide products that are exceptional and at par with the industry standards. The firm is built to directly make the products accessible to the customers while providing maximum benefit and growth. The firm has not only retail stores but also provides online services in order to make the whole system dynamic.

Direct selling markets are the new-age economy. Clardey aims towards generating employment opportunities, building self-reliance, encouraging experimentation and exploring tremendous growth opportunities to become the hub to bring gender parity among people.





Speaking about the venture, Founder Rajwinder Kaur says, "We at Clardey Global aim towards building a healthy nation through our wide range of wellness products delivered directly to our customers. Thus, the consumers can do little but give an opportunity to the direct selling companies to prove their calibre and skills. With immense trust from our customers, we strive to become one of the benchmarks in the direct selling market".

Clardey Global envisions providing a plethora of healthcare and wellness products to its customers ensuring superior quality products. They are currently focused on incorporating the latest technology and equipment to ensure maximum customer satisfaction. Fueled with innovation, the firm envisages becoming a key player in the segment and establishing its name across the globe.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

