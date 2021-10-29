Clarivate announces recipients of the India Research Excellence - Citation Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the eighth edition of the India Research Excellence - Citation Awards.

This year eight researchers and 12 institutions have received awards for their outstanding and pioneering research contributions. New categories to award Women in Research and those who have demonstrated excellence in research related to Sustainable Development Goals have been introduced this year.

Clarivate has recognized the most influential researchers and institutions in India since 2004. The awards were based on in-depth analysis on data compiled from the Web of Science™ citation index and InCites™ - a research performance benchmarking and analytics tool. Highly cited research publications that imply high impact research were an important criterion for the analysis, in addition to a series of other bibliometric indicators and a qualitative review of the research output.

The analysis was based on publication output during the period 2015-2020. The lifetime achievement category considered research contributions from 1980 onwards.

Distinguished speakers for this year's awards included Dr. R.A. Mashelkar, Eminent Scientist and Former Director General Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education.

The individual Award Recipients are:





The institutional Award Recipients are:



Mukhtar Ahmed, President, Science Group, Clarivate said, "We are very proud to identify and celebrate the most influential researchers and institutions in India. Innovation is driven primarily by research. We are committed to supporting India with trusted insights that can inform planning decisions to accelerate the pace of innovation. By identifying impactful research, we uncover the possibilities and potential to address local and global challenges. As published research is turned into compelling competitive advantage with economic and societal impact, it creates significant growth and development opportunities in India."

"CSIR remains committed to further research that promotes the environmental, social and economic sustainability with an objective to provide sustainable solutions to the country. This recognition from Clarivate for research excellence in Sustainable Development Goals highlights the impactful contributions that CSIR is making, in the fields of clean air, energy, water and other areas critical for sustainable development, with an aspiration to make India self-reliant in every direction," said Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research and Director General, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research.

"I am deeply humbled by this award from Clarivate which is a fantastic recognition for my team at SRIHER, our numerous collaborators within and outside India and for all champions of public health. It will allow us to raise the profile of all researchers, especially women, who toil to communicate actionable evidence from community-based studies through high impact publications," said Dr. Kalpana Balakrishnan, recipient of Women in Research Award.

