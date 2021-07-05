CLAT 2021 Exam admit card to be out soon! How to assure 100+ score in last 20 days?

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The Consortium of National Law Universities, the body conducting the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) has announced the dates for CLAT 2021.

The admission test for both the Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programs will be held on July 23.

Students who have been preparing for CLAT can now further enhance their preparation to increase their scores. Oswaal UG CLAT Mock Test with 15 Sample Question Papers (For 2021 Exam) for aiding students in their CLAT preparation is the one of the books for practicing the exam format.

The CLAT exam is across the following subjects: English Language; Current Affairs, including General Knowledge; Legal Reasoning; Logical Reasoning; and Quantitative Techniques and this book covers all the subjects, making it fully comprehensive.

This book is fully mapped to the exam pattern and syllabus for the 2021 exam and is geared to help students get enough practice to increase their scores.

The sample papers in this book are fully compliant with the new pattern. The diverse question typology ensures students are fully conversant with the updated typologies introduced. This book also captures the CLAT 2021 marking scheme, the sectional weightage, and the 2021 exam pattern. The solved paper for 2020 also features the rationale and explanations, giving students the opportunity to learn from their mistakes. Apart from this, the cut-offs from NLU from 2018, 2019, 2020 examination are provided, helping students calibrate their preparation accordingly.



Salient features of the book:



Extensive Practice: This book has 15 CLAT 2021 sample papers on the new pattern, along with the CLAT 2020 question paper with solutions, giving students enough practice opportunities.

Typology: All the latest typologies of questions have been included for exam-oriented preparation such as Comprehension Based MCQs from Quantitative Techniques, Objective Questions for CLAT, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, English Language, Logical and Legal Reasoning.

Revision tools: The book also features "On Tips Notes" for quick revision, making it a handy resource.

Learning aids: The book features tips and tricks on how to crack the CLAT exam in the first attempt across all the five sections, English Language, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques. It also features Smart Answer Keys with explanations.

Learning analysis: The previous year's cut-offs, NLUs 2020, 2019 & 2018, are provided in the book, helping students calibrate their CLAT preparation.

Why should you buy this book?

Single comprehensive resource: This book is a single comprehensive resource for CLAT preparation. Unlike other books, this is fully mapped to the latest examination pattern and updated syllabus. Students do not have to refer to 2-3 other additional resources if they consult this book.

Assessment & evaluation: This book has around 15 sample papers, testing students on their knowledge and speed. This is designed to help students gain accuracy and dexterity while attempting the CLAT examination, helping them increase their scores.

The number of sample papers, the depth of coverage, and the variety of learning tools available with this book make it an unmissable purchase. Competitive examinations need single minded preparation with the best resources and this book provides exactly that.

So, in case you are looking for a single resource to supercharge your last minute CLAT preparation, buy Oswaal UG CLAT Mock Test, 15 Sample Question Papers (For 2021 Exam).

