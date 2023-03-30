Clay Hollow Bricks is the future of sustainable construction, says Dishaant Badlani, Director of Prayag Clay Products Limited

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/SRV): Prayag Clay Products Limited, a leading manufacturer of clay-based building products in India, is vouching for Clay Hollow Blocks as the future of sustainable construction. The statement was made by Dishaant Badlani, Director of Prayag Clay Products Limited, who emphasised the importance of sustainable construction and how Clay Hollow Blocks can help achieve that goal.

India, which is the second-biggest brick producer in the world with output at nearly 250 billion bricks annually have estimated 200,000 brick kilns across the country. Prayag Clay Products, based out of North India, has four brick kilns with a production of 300TPD. Prayag Clay has started the production of clay hollow blocks for the first time in North India. They feel the demand for clay hollow blocks is growing rapidly, and there are many valid reasons for the change in the trend.

Clay-hollow blocks are considered intelligent construction materials because they are light, durable, and incredibly strong. However, as per buyers' or homeowners' perspectives, they are cost-effective since they provide the much-needed thermal insulation to the house's walling and increased sound insulation. It also takes less time in block laying than conventional clay bricks, thus further reducing labour costs.

Prayag clay products produce Clay Hollow Blocks with vertical and horizontal perforation using the best clay available, improved skills, and German technology. This ensures the structure's strength, durability, and long life.

"Clay Hollow Blocks are the future of sustainable construction. They are a perfect combination of sustainability, durability, and affordability. We are proud to be at the forefront of this revolution in construction technology and are committed to positively impacting the environment." says Dishaant Badlani, Director of Prayag Clay Products Limited. He also added, "We did test and sampling of the blocks in over 50 construction sites with various builders & architects, and the response was tremendous".

In recent years, the world has witnessed increasing concern about the environmental impact of construction activities & building materials. Sustainable construction has become a top priority for architects, builders, and developers around the globe. As a result, the demand for sustainable building materials has grown exponentially. Prayag Clay Products Limited recognises this need and has initiated the development of Clay Hollow Bricks, an eco-friendly and sustainable alternative to traditional bricks.

"We have been using Clay Hollow Blocks of Prayag Clay Products for several projects and are very satisfied with their performance. They are lightweight, easy to work with, and have excellent insulation properties. Moreover, they are eco-friendly and contribute to our efforts towards sustainable construction," said Kunal Kalra an architect who has used Clay Hollow Blocks from Prayag Clay Products in several projects.





"Our company is committed to providing high-quality building materials that are sustainable, affordable, and environmentally friendly. We believe that Clay Hollow Blocks are the future of sustainable construction, and we are proud to offer this product to our customers," says Petros Avgoustidis, Chief Operating Officer of Prayag Clay Products Limited. He added, "Seeing the growing demand for Blocks, we plan to scale our production capacity from 300TPD to 800TPD".

The company is stepping ahead to make a more significant impact on customers and contribute towards the environment. The products consist of unique features like soundproofing, cost-effectiveness, less dead load, fast and easy installation, energy-efficient, and maintenance-free for life.

Prayag Clay Products' presence roots back to 1937, before independence, when the family's first generation laid the foundation for the first brick kiln in a small premise. It has taken generations of hard work, decades of research & development to be today called as Prayag Clay Products Limited, " a pioneer in the Clay & Real Estate ". The company has now reached the threshold by expanding & diversifying its product, namely, Eco-Friendly Clay Hollow Blocks with Vertical & Horizontal Perforation.

For the Product Catalogue, Visit: www.pcpindia.com

For samples of Hollow Blocks, Contact: +91 91196 00122; +91 95111 68525

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

