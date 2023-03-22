Clear Premium Water signs superstar Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 22 (ANI/PNN): Clear, a quality and value-based premium packaged drinking water company, is embarking on a new journey by roping Hindi film superstar and icon Hrithik Roshan as their brand ambassador. With its superior and sustainable range of bottles, Clear is committed to expanding its reach and encouraging people to Make A Clear Choice.

By joining hands with Hrithik Roshan, the brand aims to draw parallels between the superstar's versatility and commitment to excellence with that of its products.

Hrithik Roshan is not only one of the most popular and biggest stars in the Indian Film Industry but an icon with a larger-than-life persona and millions of fans in India and globally. Our collaboration with him is an exciting step forward in our mission to make CLEAR #DeshKiClearChoice.

"CLEAR is already a well-established national brand, but I am confident that the association with Hrithik Roshan will boost our aspirations to emerge as a pre-eminent brand," said Nayan Shah, Founder and CEO of CLEAR PREMIUM WATER.



Commenting on the association, the superstar said, "I am excited to join CLEAR, one of the country's most preferred and premium water brands, in its journey to encourage people to drink safe and mineral-rich water. Together, we will promote a healthy lifestyle with CLEAR's premium products while working towards greater concerns like sustainability and environmental conservation."

With Hrithik Roshan's huge fan base and influence, CLEAR is poised to impact the market significantly as it continues to elevate itself as a brand and lead the way in the industry.

CLEAR is committed to serving its consumers with a healthy range of wholesome, fun-filled products manufactured using state-of-the-art technologies. It has the largest bottling plant in central Gujarat with Pan India presence and more than a decade's experience in serving clients including national airlines, leading hotels, production houses, and automobiles, among others across industries.

A wide variety of sizes to serve, including 200 ml, 500 ml, 1 litre, 2 litres and 5 litres.

